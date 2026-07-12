Wimbledon fortnight ends this afternoon and this year, as ever, it’s been a sizeable feature in our little household. Patricia plays tennis and is very good at it, so she knows a lot about the intricacies of the game. Her couch comments frequently prompt the on-screen commentators in what they are about to say. It’s very entertaining.
So, yes, I’ve watched
quite a bit of Wimbledon, just as I’ve watched quite a bit of Roland Garros and
the Australian and US Opens too.
And I’ve marvelled - yes
marvelled is the word – marvelled at the outlandish skill and power of the
participants. The dogged determination that is often required to get over the
finish line as number one.
But there is one peculiar
little aspect of the game that engages me even more than the on-court battle
itself: that is the way the players receive the balls from the ball kids, just before serving, and the
manner in which they select which of the balls to use.
I mean, is there a
better visual representation anywhere in the world of the 'Ten Thousand Hours’
that is oft cited as being required to get really good at something? These
players have spent so much time with tennis balls. Catching them, tossing them,
stowing them away for a possible second serve. They have become blindingly
adept at working with them.
I find it endlessly
fascinating. The call for so many more balls that is needed. The visual
inspection of the proffered balls and the offhand rejection, straight to the
ball person, of the candidate perceived to be the weakest. The sleight-of-hand disappearance
of the second serve ball. Even the bounce. Watch Djokovic: his bounce defies
gravity, never heading directly for the earth but rather projecting at some
diverse and forceful angle of the player’s own careful devising.
I watch these ball
manipulations and I wish I could write like that. I aspire to that. I think I
have my ten thousand hours well and truly clocked in at this point. But, still,
I fumble with my themes and stall before my pitch.
I wish I could have
three fuzzy yellow ideas tossed at me. I wish I could momentarily juggle all three in one
hand before sending the weakest one rolling away. I wish I could tuck one spare in
my pocket for later, though I reckon the first one will be so strong I won’t need
it until much, much later. I wish I could throw that idea up in the air and smash
it into the sweetest zone on the far side of the net.
And, if and when it
comes sailing back, I wish I could return it with interest.
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