I haven’t posted
any of my short fiction here in a long time. In case you’re interested, there is
quite a lot of such stuff down in the dusty annals of this blog. There’s links
to my stories on the right-hand side of the page you’re currently on. Some of
them are even almost okay, I think.
This piece was
written for an RTE Radio One Programme last year, but it wasn’t accepted. There
was a word limit for the submissions, and a choice of themes were offered. I
like to have restrictions like that sometimes; it seems to help me write.
The theme I chose was 'The Patron Saint of...'
The Silent Plea of
Claude Depussy
Don levels a teaspoon
of instant coffee then tips a little back into the jar. He adds water from the
kettle and milk from the tiny plastic bottle. He pulls his chair close to the
kitchen table and draws his tablet towards him. On the radio, the classics
station is playing that Sarabande it often plays. He enjoys the music but
resents how all the adverts are directed towards old people. He knows he is old
himself.
Out on the window cill,
Claude Depussy catches Don’s eye and mews silently. Don knows that the
plaintiff appeal would be completely silent even if he was outside. Claude
Depussy is not a vocal cat. His mew generally signals a demand for some
breakfast. But Don is behind schedule, and he knows that Claude will have already
scored his meal from one of the neighbours. Any offering from Don now would be
sniffed at, rejected, and disdainfully left for the swifts to argue over.
The social media forum
opens easily on the tablet after a few curt swipes. Don reluctantly quit the
other one after you know who bought it. Some of his friends had followed him over
to this new frontier but he missed connections and the reach he had cultivated
in the old place.
He opens a new message
and types, “Today is the feast day of…” and then he brings up the online encyclopedia
and checks.
“Saint Nicholas
Owen helped the persecuted Catholic priests of England find hiding places.
Arrested a final time in 1606, Nicholas Owen was tortured and killed.”
Claude Depussy paws at
the window. A little rain spatters the glass.
Don copies the text and
pastes it into his message. He pares the words down to fit the character limit,
adds an illustration showing the unfortunate saint in extremis, then hits send.
The message consolidates itself somewhere on a faraway server and then appears
on his screen as a formatted fully compiled fact for the entire world to appreciate.
Don sips his coffee and waits for possible responses. Claude Depussy slips off
the window cill to seek shelter from the rain.
Don was never a person
to frequent churches but, on the occasions of the death of each of his parents,
he was required to attend. At each of the two ceremonies, the elderly priest had
spoken briefly about the deceased, using snippets he had hoovered up in the
porch beforehand, and had then slipped into a rather lengthy account of the
life of the saint whose feast day it was. The two saints that Don heard about
in this way, Ultan of Ardbraccan and Martin of Tours, both presented
interesting and challenging life stories. It wasn’t long after the second funeral
that Don assumed the practice of posting daily online updates about the Saint
of the Day.
He quickly discovered that there wasn’t just one saint for
every day. There were many. The lesser of them clamoured for attention on all the
minor saint-filled days. This allowed Don to provide a different saint for most
days each year so that his readership would not grow jaded. The superstars like
St Patrick and St Joseph were gifted days all to themselves.
The classic station on
the radio is now playing something that could hardly be defined as classic at
all. Don’s coffee has petrified, a milky film forming on the surface. He
refreshes the display on his tablet and scans for replies. There are never any
replies, not since that man bought the other place and Don quit it on principle.
He wishes principles weren’t so costly. But that’s how it seems to be with the daily
saints and also with him.
Don stands up and moves
stiffly to the sink where he empties the remains of the coffee. The liquid adds
something miniscule to the brown stain that is already established around the
plug hole. Claude Depussy reappears startlingly at the window and performs a
loud silent mew to Don, to the glass pane that separates them, and to the backdrop
of misty rain.
Behind him, the tablet
pings. He turns and moves back to the screen.
The message is from a
woman who calls herself ‘Bess_on_Wheels_67’. Her profile picture shows a fully
clothed person, which is, in itself, an encouraging sign. Her text reads.
“Your daily ‘Saint of
the Day’ postings bring me comfort and pleasure. xx”
She follows rapidly with
another message, “You are the Patron Saint of Patron Saints.”
Don bends and types out
the words, “Thank you.” His little finger hovers over the return button that will
transmit the message to ‘Bess_on_Wheels_67’ and to the world.
On the window cill, Claude
Depussy raises a plaintiff front paw.
Don withdraws his
finger and cancels the message. He moves around the kitchen, silencing first
the radio, then the tablet, returning finally to the kitchen sink. He stretches
over the taps to the window, works the handles, and pushes on the sash to open it
a little.
Silently, elegantly, Claude
Depussy eases in.
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