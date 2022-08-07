The Strange, Strange Gift of Talking Pictures TV

Some of you will know about Talking Pictures TV and some of you will not. I do. So I will tell those of you who don’t know a little something about it. How does that sound for starters?
If you have
Sky and you go to TCM on Channel 315 or TCM+1 on Channel 316 and then start flicking
upwards, you will pass through a strange little selection of movie channels.
There’s the 'Horror Channel' and there's 'Great Movies' and one that seems to show Steven
Seagal flicks every other night and one that alternates between showing Christmas movies in
August and showing silly romantic films that seem to have been made last week
and that all look and sound exactly the same. Then, right at the end of the
movie channel lineup, you come to Talking Pictures TV. It’s Channel 328 on Sky,
apparently, I just looked it up. So, you can forget all that flicking I
mentioned earlier… unless you fancy some Steven Seagal some evening.
I’ve just decided that I'm not
going to give you a history of 'Talking Pictures TV' after all. What am I? Wikipedia? Go and
look it up yourself, if you’re bothered. It’s been there for some years, and it shows very old movies and very old TV shows and what else can I tell you? That’s about all I know. Except for the strange,
strange gift it gives to me. Except for that.
Let me
explain. Sit back down. Come on. I’m only getting warmed up here.
I started
going to the cinema when I was quite young. In our town we had the Gaiety and
the Savoy. The Gaiety was the posher option, but more fun was often had in the
Savoy, which had a sort of a Wild West vibe about it. As I used to queue to go into
the Saturday matinees every week, I used to study the posters that littered every
wall. Those wonderful UK Quads that promised all the great cinematic things to
come in the subsequent weeks and months.
These
posters, for me, were all-too-often a taunting display of the completely unattainable. The
vast majority of the films they promised were too ‘grown up’ for ten-year-old me to
be allowed to see and they would never turn up in a matinee anyway. They were therefore an
unfulfilled promise that made me hunger and thirst for fulfilment. Not so much to
see things I shouldn’t see. More to be able to see all of the movies in the world, for I
loved them even then.
Many of
those memorable posters went on to become favourite films of mine when I became
an adult and finally got to see them on video or TV or in retrospective cinema
places in London. Films like, ‘The Taking of Pelham 123’, 'Klute' (I couldn’t
ever begin to guess what a ‘Klute’ was), or 'Chinatown'. It is a source of much
pride to me that I now own the beautiful original Chinatown poster that hung in
the Gaiety Cinema when I was eleven years old. And I don’t mean I own one that looks
like it. I have the actual poster that was displayed there. It’s a story for
another day.
These were
the posters for films that went on to be famous, lasting, and great.
But there
was a whole other section of posters. The films that came and got shown and
then vanished without a trace. The films I never got to see but the posters of
which still continued to haunt my dreams for years afterward.
This, then,
is the strange, strange gift of Talking Pictures TV up on Sky Channel 328. Regularly,
often, and inordinately late at night, the channel resurrects the films that
were foyer posters from my 1973-1976 matinee-going days and shows them in
all their glory. On this wonderful channel, I have now filled in many of these
gaps in my movie life with wonders such as ‘Frogs,’ ‘House of Whipcord,’ and ‘To
the Devil, a Daughter’. I have also reminded myself of gems such as ‘Burnt Offerings’
(‘loved that book), ‘Juggernaut, ‘Hennessy’ and ‘Squirm’ which I did manage
to see, back in the day, but never thought I would see again.
All very
well, Ken. In fact, it’s quite lovely in its own peculiar way. But ‘strange,’
really? How strange is it, the simple re-running of old movies and, even if it
is a bit strange, does it really justify the use of the word twice? Strange,
strange? I think it does. It is strange and, more than that, it is strange in
two different ways. Hence the doubling up.
The first
reason it is strange is this; all the movies that I now see on Talking Pictures
TV, the ones that I burned to see as a child… well… they’re all pretty bad. I suppose
this is not surprising. The best of the films that I couldn’t see naturally have lived on and are
now seen regularly here and there. The vanished ones have vanished for a
reason. There is an ‘archival’ quality to the reappearance of these old movies,
but they generally aren’t all that great.
And the
second, contradictory, reason is this; it doesn’t really matter one little bit that the movies
are poor, low budget, badly acted or woefully dated. They are still quite
wonderful to behold. This is going to sound cheesy, I know, but it’s the best
way I can describe the feeling and perhaps it is apt if I use a somewhat
contentious film to do it.
You see, it’s
like the end of Titanic. When one of those old, crap movie films from the
posters of my youth comes to life on Talking Pictures TV, it’s really just like
that.
It’s as if the long dark halls of those boyhood movie parlours of my youth spring to life once again, all bright and renewed. The original Gaiety may now be lost as part of a shopping centre, and The Savoy may still sit at the top of High Street as a rotting old husk, but it really doesn’t matter. When one of those old poster-movies plays, no matter how poor it is, it’s like the ticket-man draws the curtained door open for me and nods me inside. And I get to stand once again in that carpeted foyer and smell the chocolate and the popcorn. And, finally, at long last, I get to enter into the darkness beyond to sit with the forbidden movies themselves and the infinite mysteries they are about to unfold.
Strange. Strange.
But true.
It's sad what became of 'The Savoy'there's a youtube video of interior as it is now. I've never ventured into the new Gaiety, unlikely to either. TPTV is a great source of 'older movies' great vibe to it. It's a family run business from a garden shed initially I believe. They have a twitter presence & are quite responsive to questions & requests for movies/tv shows, a lot depends on licencing for them. TPTV nearly closed last year, but thankfully made it,I been a viewer a few years, I suspected you might be too Ken. The 'great' movies,action channels are Sony owned so have a big back catalogue. TPTV does keep good memories alive tho ,take care Ken
GH
I was trying to remember if you and me went to see 'Hennessy' together. There was a great to-do about it because it contained footage of troops on the ground in NI. It was over 12's. It's memorable because the lady selling the tickets challenged me on being over 12 and I *was* 12. The outrage I felt. I mean, I'd already been in to see Death Race 2000 a few week's before. :)
we did indeed Ken ,both movies as I recall, Death Race 2000 was of a friday night & there was quite a group of us on that night
For reasons not clear, even to me, I always think of Talking Pictures TV as my guilty pleasure.
Which is as weird as some of the movies 😁
For those unacquainted, it’s also available on Virgin 445, Freesat 306, Freeview or Youview 82.
