The Thirteenth Going on the Fourteenth

Every Friday since September, I had scurried home to Sligo on the bus
and rolled back again on Sunday evening. Although I was getting-by okay, I felt that five days was as much as I
wanted to do. This Friday the Thirteenth, this fateful day, was to be the start of the first
weekend I hadn’t ever come home.
There was to be a
party, a Valentines Party, in our college. I was going. Although my college was
Bolton Street, we had our own little annex on the other side of the city, just
off South Great Georges Street. Longford House was a three storey ex-knicker
factory and we loved it there. We had our own dedicated studios, one for each
year, and our own little canteen in the basement. It was becoming a
home-away-from-home. It was time to try a weekend there.
The
afternoon of Friday the Thirteenth was not auspicious. We were practicing our chain-and-tape survey techniques out of doors in Kings Inn Park and it was
bloody cold. A man on a bicycle cycled right through our measuring tape and
tore it in half. He didn’t stop. Yes, it was Friday the Thirteenth all
right.
I went home
and got ready for the party. I set out early because it was quite a long walk from
Phibsboro to the ‘Knicker-Factory’. I walked almost everywhere. On the way out
the door, my Landlady gave me a brightly coloured envelope. “Post that down the
town, will ye?” It was a Valentine’s Card for the young fella in the room next
to me, “I don’t think he has much chance of getting’ one.” She never posted one
for me, though I didn’t get one either. Anyway, I posted it, it arrived. That
part all worked out.
I had
arranged a survival technique for the party. I had volunteered to do the bar
all night. I had worked behind the bar in Sligo for all my teen summers and it
was a place I felt comfortable and defended.
I don’t
remember much about the party. It was fun, the bartender thing worked well for
me. I sneaked out and danced a bit from time to time. Madser, who was
profoundly deaf, impressed us all by dancing with a great sense of rhythm. He
explained how he would ‘feel’ the music through the concrete floor. Mr. Lauder,
one of our younger lecturers, promised that was close friends with Freddie
White and that he would get Freddie to drop by and play a short set at the
party. That sounded great but Freddie never showed, and Mr. Lauder was
affectionately known as ‘Freddie’ by everybody for the remaining years I spent
there.
I don’t
remember how I got home. I probably walked. As I said earlier, I walked
everywhere. If I did, I have no impressions of that walk. I could make something up,
I suppose, blue lights flashing in the night, sirens howling but, no, I’ve got
nothing. I got home somehow and tumbled in to bed and didn’t get up until noon
the next day.
On the
Thirteenth, going on the Fourteenth, I didn’t know anything about anything.
The first I
knew was coming into the kitchen, in search of Corn Flakes, and Maggie telling
me how I’d probably be wise to phone home. I listened to the radio and watched
the television in shock for a little while and then decided she was probably
right.
There was
no phone in Maggie’s house. There was no phone in our house in Sligo either.
The procedure was to walk to the phone booth down near the shopping centre and
wait your turn and drop in your coins and press button A and talk to our
neighbour from four doors down.
Mrs. Hopper
answered.
“Hello, it’s
Ken.”
Mrs. Hopper
sobbed. I had never heard that before.
“Thank God,”
she said, “thank God you’re alive.”
I think
about the Stardust Fire on every February Thirteenth going on Fourteenth and I
think more about it on the years that the thirteenth falls on a Friday, like it
did then, and we all tiptoe around for fear that something terrible might
happen.
I’m
thinking hard about it this year too, even though the days are not in sync. It’s
forty years ago today since I walked to that phone booth to let them know I was
okay. The horror of the lives lost on that night does not go away. The quest
for truth and justice, by the surviving relatives of the 48 people who died,
never seems to end.
This
morning, the Fourteenth of February, as the wind whips the house and the rain
pounds my window, my mind goes to them. The good people who scribbled their
cards and walked out into the cold night and, braved the party and danced…
… and didn’t
come home.
A
particularly hard gust of wind hits the side of the house. Happy Valentine’s
Day. Hug the ones you love, if you’re able to. If not, maybe say something nice
to somebody.
Make this hard old world a little better.
