It was also
the anniversary of my Mum’s death. It’s hard to believe it has now been fifteen
years, but it has. She’s still around, of course. People don’t go away as much
as you might think, even after so long.
This week,
I put my mind to recall something I haven’t already written about Mum.
I came up with this little thing.
When I was a
boy, I had my ‘chores’. We never called them that though. We never called them
anything, as I recall, they were just little jobs that we had to do. The things
I had to do mostly revolved around our two dogs, Laddie and Patch, and that suited
me fine because I liked the dogs. I fed them and washed them and walked them up
along the river every day. I also had to go and get the meat for the dogs
directly from the slaughterhouse, a formative chore if ever there was one. I
wrote about that here if you ever feel you can bear it.
But I had
one other job. I never really thought about it and what it meant. It was
just a thing to be done and I just did it.
In our
house, we always had our dinner at dinner time and our tea at teatime. Dinner
was in or around one o’clock and teatime was at six. That never changed, I came
home from school and had my dinner and then went back. The now-everyday
practice of the evening dinner would then have seemed like the most outlandish
and alien proposition ever.
Dinner time
was the time for my chore but I’m going to stop calling it a chore now because
it was never that. I’d like to say it was a pleasure and a fulfilling thing,
but I must try to be honest and tell it like it was, so it wasn’t that either.
Thinking about it, it was mostly a routine. Something to do and not think about
too hard if, indeed, at all.
The Marty
Routine.
It’s not half
as remarkable as the build-up I just gave it. Every dinner time, Mum put the
plates out on the table and dished out the food. Then she dished out another
plate on the sideboard. This was covered in tinfoil and wrapped up in a tea
cloth and handed to me. My own dinner was ‘poured out’ on the table and I would
be all set to tuck in, just as soon as the routine was done.
I took the tin
foiled tea-toweled dinner plate and struggled out through the hall door and the
front door with it then across in front of the living room window to the metal
railing which divided our garden from the next garden in the terrace. I never
needed to call or shout or throw a stone at the neighbouring window. Marty was
always there, looking out, waiting.
Marty would
come out of his front door and over to the railing. There, a complex little
swap would take place. I would give Marty his dinner, hot and wrapped, and he
would give me yesterday’s plate, meticulously cleaned and polished.
Marty was
old, though I was very young so many ages were old. His wife had died, and he
lived alone. As I remember it, we didn’t ever say very much to each other,
perhaps a ‘howiya’. We certainly didn’t do small talk like weather or current
affairs. Marty was always smiley and seemed kind. That was enough, I was keen
to get back to my own cooling dinner.
I’d
forgotten all of this, until I dragged it up to the surface when trolling, this
week, for a memory. How, every day for many years, Mum sent Marty in his dinner
and Marty sent yesterday’s plate back. Marty was no relative of ours and I know
for sure that no money ever changed hands. She just did it.
None of
this surprises me. Not because I knew that this basic level of goodness was
inside of Mum. No, not because of that. It doesn’t surprise me because it’s
inside of me too. It’s been given to me like a great hereditary gift. “If I’m
making a dinner,” I tend to think, “there’s absolutely no hardship in putting
another carrot or potato into the pot, no hardship at all.” We don’t have a
Marty next door, but I am pretty sure that, if we did, there wouldn’t be any
qualms about passing a plate over the fence. Although our Marty might have to
adapt to evening dinners, instead of real dinnertime ones.
We wonder
about what our parents give to us and often we don’t know. I think Mum left me
this key thing and it’s going to sound boastful when I type it, but it’s not
intended to be. “Not brag, just fact,” as some old cowboy gunslinger used to
say. What Mum finally left me is that I am a pretty good person. Not good at
any particular thing, not good looking or good smelling… just good. I’ll usually
try to help you, if I can, and I certainly won’t bad-mouth you in street. I’m
not great in any particular way. I’m just good. I got that from Mum, I reckon,
and I’m glad to have it.
When Marty
died, the routine obviously stopped. I
haven’t thought much about Marty until today when this memory washed up on the
shore. But here I am now, thinking about him again, his kind face, he quiet
gratitude for being minded across the garden fence.
Rest in
peace, our much-missed departed family and neighbours and friends.
Our memories of you remain warm. Our gratitude, real.
4 comments:
One snowy day in the mid 90's I met your Mam walking up the slipway at Rockwood Parade. I was nervously holding on to the Bridge rail, she was going home from town.All of a sudden one of your neighbours passed down the slipway on her bicycle,lost control on the ice & fell badly on the hard ground. I was slowly making my way toward her, but she was refusing help from others, your Mam went over, had the poor woman calmed, she was very upset at having the accident, your Mam had her at her ease, stood up dusted down, & ready to continue,in a few minutes. Your Mam turned to me said 'I have to go,tell your Mother I was asking for her' & off she went home. If I were to write of the times I spent laughing with your Dad,I'd be here all day, met him regularly while walking 'The Avenue'. You had a great Mam & Dad Ken, God Be good to them
Thanks for this G. Lovely to hear of such encounters. Mum probably had socks over her shoes to stop her slipping - a regular practice. :)
My parents were not neighbourly. They were not particularly social either. They weren't rude to the people next door, the Thompsons and the Jacksons, but we never popped round for coffee or stuck Christmas cards though their letterboxes. The only old person I remember from my childhood was Mrs Somerville who must've been in her seventies. She would just saunter into our kitchen without even a rap on the door as she was coming through. Mum hated that but she understood the old woman came from a different time when no one locked their doors. To be fair we only locked our doors at night which it was so easy for the woman to get in. I mean she didn't start rifling though our stuff, she just came for a chat usually, but it wasn't long before she couldn't manage on her own and, so I was told, they put her in a home. Can I imagine Mum setting a plate for Mrs Somerville? To be honest I'm not sure. She'd feed any stray animal that passed through her garden but they were so much easier than people. People have agendas
I envy your parental memories. Thanks for sharing them.
Post a comment