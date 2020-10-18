Two Lessons in Perspective at Castlebar Station

I’m just
back from there now. The train was about 30 minutes late. No hardship. Some time to breathe.
I love our
train station here in Castlebar. It’s got a kind of ‘Once Upon a Time in the
West’ feel about it. There’s only one platform and one track. There’s a little
waiting room and a luggage trolley dispenser that nobody ever uses. There’s a
walled-off patch of Japanese Knotweed that we’re not supposed to touch, so we
don’t.
One of the main things I like about Castlebar station is the perspective.
I always seem to have been engaged with perspective. Even as a young kid,
drawing young kid pictures, there would always be a road, leading to some
distant mountains, and the road would stretch away towards those purple hills, gradually
converging into a single line as it went.
In later
school, doing technical drawing, I loved those perspective exercises we had to map
out on our drawing boards with our tee-squares and our lethal 2B pencils. A plan was
drawn, a viewpoint established, a line of vision plotted, and two vanishing
points laid out. If you set them poorly, the result would be a misshapen mass,
spiky and unconvincing though geometrically correct. But when you got all those
points and lines right, and you joined them all up correctly, the appearance of
the shape within the defined area at the centre of the sheet was like some kind of
manageable magic.
When I walk to the front end of Castlebar station, and as I look back down the track to where the train will come from, the perspective is perfect. Track and platform run off to the limits of my vision, turning a gentle curve to the left, down in the distance. The poles along the side get progressively smaller and smaller, even though they don't really. It is perfect perspective, just like I used to draw. It makes me feel all right.
This is where the front of the train will stop when it finally arrives.
The driver will sit right across from where I stand. And everything falls away
from this point, from my point of view at least. This, of course,
is the case for any point in the world at which I might care to stand but,
here, at the front end of Castlebar station, it is more aptly demonstrated than anywhere else in
my current world.
I think it
makes me feel a little like I am centred in my place.
It makes me
feel at home.
There’s
usually time to walk all the way to the other end of the platform before the
train arrives. It’s not all that far but it’s far enough. This end of the
station is a different sort of a place. The perspective seems less marked when
you get there and turn and look back. The turning in the track beyond the
station happens sooner and thus impairs the effect. The feeling down there is one of
being at an outlying place. A place where people don’t usually go. The platform
tapers down to the tracks and a stern sign warns you to go no further. If you want
to venture beyond this point, you had better be on a train, with your ticket gripped tightly in your little hand.
If the
front end of the platform feels like a confirmation of home, this far end feels
more like the ends of the earth. For me, it’s a sort of an edgy feeling. One
step from where I should not go. My town behind me, an uncertain place ahead.
On a stone
wall, just out beyond where I am not supposed to go, there is another sign. There is no
companion sign at the other end of the station. The other end of the station is
the safe place. But this is the ends of the earth.
The sign is
one simple sentence, written small. It reads: ‘Talk to us if things are getting to
you'. There is a telephone number at the end.
Back at the safe
end of the station, the perspective is geometrically correct, reliable, and reassuring.
Out here, nothing seems as safe or as clear cut. It
is a place where the end of the platform might not always be far enough to go.
A place from which it may prove hard to go back.
I think it
can be okay to venture to the far side of the station now and again. To peer
over and know the danger that lies there and the lines that can be thrown to
help if ever they are needed.
But the front
end of the station is the place to try to be. Not only to maintain a little
perspective but also to know that the perspective is true.
The train
is late but it’s coming now. I can hear the whistle when it’s still three
minutes out. There’ll be a tired face off the train and a heavy bag to help
with.
It will be
time to go home.
