On Learning of the Death of Sean Connery

Twitter tells me.
I am
sitting here typing when Social Media starts to cough and splutter its news
and its reactions to that news. People instantly start to over-react and under-react in roughly equal measure. Jokesters quickly post their gags before everyone else can think of them too.
I go into
the living room, where Patricia and John are chatting.
“A famous
person has died,” I say.
I don’t
expect them to start to guess who it is. I am just trying to break the news
gently. A list of famous people is reeled off. All the people on that list are
all still around, as far as I know.
I tell
them. They are appropriately impressed and reflective at the news.
I come back
here to my desk, glance once more at the Twitter stream-of-consciousness at the
news, then start typing…
Sean Connery is dead.
He was not
someone I knew personally. He was not someone who I thought about every day. He
was not_
But he was
important to me all the same. We had history. Granted, it was that curious kind
of ‘one-way history’ that we tend to have with famous people who don’t even know we
exist. But, still, it was still some kind of a thing.
Sean Connery
was in the first film I ever saw at the movies, though I didn’t know it then.
The film was 'Darby O’Gill and the Little People' and it scared the shit out of
me so badly that I’m still mildly traumatised by the thought of it to this very
day.
Then came
Bond. I was a Bond kid from an early age.‘I’m still not entirely sure how that
happened. There certainly weren’t any of the films available on telly back then. I think it was
because Mum and Dad were big movie fans, going every week. Perhaps their
excitement at a new Bond rubbed off on me. I had toy Aston Martins and Walther
PPKs. My first ‘conscious’ new Bond was ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ in
1970. I was seven, so I couldn’t go and see it, but I collected all the bubble
gum cards and shared in the excitement of its arrival. After that came Diamonds
Are Forever and I was allowed to see that one in the matinee with my friends.
It all looked so gleaming and modern and, very oddly, it still kind of looks
that way to me.
I think that
moment kind of cemented me and Sean Connery. It represented a sort of release
into the world for me. The moment when I was allowed go out and see a movie
with my mates. Film have continued to be so important to me all my life.
Perhaps that goes a little way toward explaining why I feel quite sad now,
typing this, to know that Sean Connery is dead. Maybe I’m overthinking it. I
don’t know.
I’m not
sure we would have got on very well in person, Connery and me. I would
imagine he would have had little time for someone like me and that, in return,
he would have annoyed my hole on several different levels. Some of his stated opinions, particularly in regard to his attitudes towards women, are most definitely not shared by me. Accounts of filming would have him as an impatient,
over-assertive and surly man. A man’s man from an era when that was not exclusively a
good thing.
He was iconic though, wasn’t he? He was a presence, and he stayed that way all
of his life.
Like
granite.
The story
of Sean Connery is written now. He seemed to realise early on that James Bond had handed him a licence to do things on his own terms, and that this was infinitely more
valuable than any licence to kill.
Someone on
Twitter wrote, “For me, it's not about who was the best James Bond. It's about
who *was* James Bond. That was Connery.” I tend to agree with that.
Well, I would, wouldn’t I? I wrote it.
Anyway, thank
you, Sean. For what? I’m not entirely sure. For being an icon. For never really
compromising, at least not in full view. For being someone to look up to, if
only when you were up there on the big screen.
Rest in peace.
I bet you will.
