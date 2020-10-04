Looking out the Window

I’ve just spent a good half hour worrying becuase I can’t settle on what to write about in the blog for this week.
It’s not like I haven’t got anything. It’s just that the thing in the front of my mind is someone else’s story, really, and not for me to be telling.
Still, it’s hard to move your mind from something when it settles there. Plus, I really want to get one written for this week. I’ve missed a few weeks in the last couple of months and I know that’s how the blog routine will eventually end. One week will become two, two will become a month… I’ll be like every other single blogger in the world – I will have stopped.
In search
of an idea, I looked up some random writing prompts on Google. I don’t
generally have any time for writing prompts but, in times when one has been
foisted on me, I’ve generally done passably okay with it. So, looking at writing
prompts… No… No… Jesus, No… This isn’t working.
Wait, I know. I'll look up some children’s’ writing prompts. That’s
more your shoe size, Ken.
On a page of children’s writing prompts, I quickly found the
following:
“Go look out a
window for 30 seconds. Write about what you saw during those 30
seconds.”
Okay.
There are six panes in my window onto the front garden, here
in the computer/study/video game/Taxi Driver poster room. Of these six, five are stained by condensation creeping in between the two panes of double glazing
and leaving its indelible mark there. The varnish on the hardwood frame needs
renewing and the little brass handle that opens the bigger central window is
snapped off, making it difficult to operate.
Still, I can see out and I can get it open if I crave air or
if an errant fly craves freedom.
Outside, it’s Saturday morning in the garden. The garden doesn’t
care.
Next door, I can hear John trimming his lawn. Is it the last
run for this year? Maybe not, the weather has been relatively clement. John is
using his basic unadorned ‘push-it-yourself’ mower. He’s got an electric one
but he likes the finish of the older one, plus it’s a bit of exercise for him.
That’s a laugh, though. John, retired this while, has a life of exercise,
golfing with his pals regularly, cycling up and down to the shops. It’s me who
needs the mower.
There are weeds in the junction between the footpath and the
road… but only outside my house. Everybody else seems to be more conscientious
about attacking theirs with a spade and a plastic bag. I did my part a few
months ago but the weeds just grew back. Go figure.
At the start of the pandemic, I trimmed all the bushes and
hit all the weeds but the bushes are now back to where they were and the pile
of cuttings that formed in my March/April attack is still down the back by the
shed. So I guess I'm worse off than when I started.
I wonder why I am more useless than everybody else at
keeping up with basic maintenance tasks… oh, yeah (types some more).
I wish I had a photograph of the tree in the front garden
from when we moved in here twenty-three years ago. I bet it was a lot smaller
then.
I’ve written about the cats before but, man, there are a lot
of them. I think there’s a house up one end of the street that lets their moggies breed
and breed and then there’s a house at the other end of the street that kindly
leave food out for this mob. Maybe not, I don’t know. All I know is that there
are a lot of cats. They prowl around and eye each other up and they stalk the birds
in an unmotivated way and they hang around the warmth of the car. Sometimes one
particularly adventurous one comes in the house for a look around. It was in
our bedroom at about 3.30 am one night last week. A paper bag with a new pair
of trousers in it started crinkling gently and I thought the mice were finally
back. I like cats but I’m not so gone on an uninvited guest bedding down in my chinos in the dead of night. Still, it’s a minor cross to bear.
My front lawn is green. That’s about all I can say in its
favour. To name its constituent parts as ‘grass’ would be something of an
overstatement.
I like my street. It’s a residential cul-de-sac so most of the
cars that go up and down are familiar to me. I am on nodding and smiling acquaintance
with the bulk of my neighbours but I’m not much use with names. It’s a quiet,
companionable street and I’m happy here.
Venturing back to my window to see what else I can tell you.
Not all that much. It’s Sunday morning now, though it was Saturday at the start of this ramble.
No, I haven’t been doing this all that time. But I haven’t been doing much
gardening either. Maybe I’d better get my boots on and get that pavement verge
scraped of weeds. But it’s early still and I don’t want to disturb anybody’s well-deserved
Sunday lie-in.
Maybe I’ll leave it to later on.
Maybe I’ll do it then.
Then again, maybe I won’t.
