Learning Something about Anniversaries

It’s my birthday tomorrow. Yes, thank you. I appreciate it.
To be honest, birthdays don’t tend to put me up or down too
much these days. It’s nice to have it remembered and to be greeted. I pretty
much have everything I want so I’m never hanging to have some great wish or
desire fulfilled. So, yeah, happy birthday to me, for when it comes. Fifty-nine,
though. How on earth did that happen?
The purpose of this post is not to mull over birthdays. It’s
to try to set down a thought or two about those other kind of anniversaries. The
less welcome ones.
On Wednesday, it was a year since my elder brother, Michael,
died. In that year I have missed him very much. You possibly know how that
goes. There seem to be waves of loss. Sometimes it is a dull thing that drains
some colour from the world. Sometimes it is a vibrant thing that colours
everything. And sometimes you forget that he has gone and you think to phone
him up and see how his solar panels are performing or how the birds in the back
garden are. Those last ones are almost the worst.
Then along came the anniversary.
There have been anniversaries before. Mum and Dad, Una and Penelope, my wife’s beloved sisters, and I felt I had some measure of them and how they
go. They are sad days, tempered by perhaps meeting other members of the
bereaved cohort for a small ceremony and maybe a cup of tea. Days when we
remember a little more keenly and hug each other a little tighter, in the memory
of the beloved person who has gone before us.
So I had known what to expect from this anniversary. Hugs,
tea, memories shared. Or should I say, I thought I knew. None of these things
that I thought I knew prepared me for what it actually turned out to be.
I loved Mum, Dad, Penelope, and Una dearly and I miss them always and hold them close in my heart. Their anniversaries are sad, special days. But Michael’s anniversary came in differently for me. How was it, really? It was like a storm, on the horizon. A storm of loss, bewilderment, anger, and sadness. And it loomed in the days before the anniversary and it became a little bit consuming.
Michael was my brother. He was always there, ever since I was
a stupid baby, right up to when I was a nearly fifty-eight-year-old husband and
father. He was one of the very few solid foundations I felt I had in my life.
No argument could shake him. No challenge could make him less steadfast. He was
a guide wire and a safety net. If I should ever fall, he would catch me and
pull me back up before I hit the ground.
And here’s what I learned. The days around the time he died
were somehow strangely anesthetised by shock and horror and the need to make arrangements
and do things and say things and turn up at places and talk and sympathise and
accept sympathy. A year later, there was none of that. There was only the awful
loss, writ large in my mind.
Don’t get me wrong: I didn’t throw myself to the floor or
offer any histrionics to the world; I carried on as always. I was just so damned
sad and lonely. I hadn’t expected any of that. I hadn’t invited it in. It was
just there waiting for me.
The day itself was not so bad. The lovely, tiny ceremony in
the summer drizzle at the beautiful place by the lake. The seeing of people who
shared the loss. The tea in the back garden. All these little things made the
day better and somehow easier to bear. It was those days before, in the lead up
to the anniversary of the loss, it was those that hit surprisingly hard.
And, in learning this, I learn a little empathy, or at least
I hope I do. When Una and Penelope’s anniversaries come around again, I will
know a little more about what it is to mourn a sibling that is departed. I hope
I will be a little more aware of just what is going on and a little more
supportive as we go through it together.
Fifty-nine tomorrow and every day is still very much a
school day.
And not all of the lessons are easily learned.
5 comments:
I can't say a lot after reading Ken, but it's a fine tribute to your brother & friend to all he met, Michael, he'll not be forgotten. Hope it's a good birthday tomorrow, all the best Ken
GH
First of all Happy Birthday tomorrow, Ken. You express your feelings so well Ken. Yes Anniversaries are painful but important to honour them. Mary Carr
Thank you George. We had a little thing at the Holy Well which was very nice.
Thank you, Mary. You are right, as usual x
You capture the pain and disorientation of these feelings very well, Ken. Thinking of you. And Happy Birthday! FionaK
Happy birthday Ken. Raise a glass to your brother.
