Live an Hour...

Here we go again…
All the blog posts, this last while, seem to have been overly
reflective and maybe even a bit sombre. This one may well turn out to be no
exception. Sorry about that, I promise I’ll do one soon where I recount
something stupid I did. Normal service will be resumed.
Meantime, I’ll try not to go too heavy on you this week.
Patricia said something the other evening and it got me
thinking. I think Love Island was on the telly. I can’t say we were watching Love
Island cos I tend to slink away whenever it comes on and Trish only seems to
watch in on 80% fast forward anyway. But in the brief moment when we were both
in the room and it was on, and not being fast-forwarded, one of the Ladies on
in said something like, “I want to live every day as if it were my last.” It’s
the type of cliché-ridden hyper-speak they tend to deal in at that sunny villa
(in my admittedly limited experience). Anyway, that’s what she said, and Trish said
something funny in reply.
She said, “How tiring would that be?”
Well, exactly. How bloody tiring – exhausting - would it be?
It’s the type of sentiment that trots easily off the tongue,
perhaps after you’ve finished telling people how you really like travel and
meeting people. But think about it. Live every day as if it were your last?
Jesus.
Imagine the level of tension, for a start. All your affairs would
have to be put in order and solemn adieus would have to be said. There’d be
sadness and regret and you probably wouldn’t manage any dinner. Who on earth
would want that? Nobody, that’s who. It’s just something stupid you say when
you disengage your brain and let your mouth run downhill for a while.
But wait.
Nobody would want to live every day as if it were their
last. You’d be a silly bugger if you did.
But what if you occasionally decided to take a single day
and live it as if it might be your last? Or, if that’s too much to countenance,
perhaps consider taking an hour. Why not take one single hour and look at your
world as if you would never be able to look at it ever again? That might be
do-able. It might also be an interesting exercise to take on.
I remember Dennis Potter. I remember him for lots of reasons
but, at this moment, I am thinking specifically of his last interview, given to
Melvyn Bragg in 1994. Perhaps you remember it. I know many people who do. It
was quite remarkable. Sipping occasionally from a hip flask that reportedly
contained a cocktail of morphine and champagne, he spoke about many things. I
remember him speaking about how he perceived things now that his time on Earth
was clearly drawing to a close. How everything was heightened and hyper-clear.
The flowers in the garden, the birds, the insects. All were vivid and precious
to him and he appreciated them in a way he never had before, simply because
soon he would not be able to.
So, yeah, take an hour. Look around like you’re on your way
out. What would that be like?
There’s an irony to this piece and here it is. I’m too busy
right now to do this. Funny, eh? It’s true but it’s silly and contrary-to-all-logic
too. If a person can’t take an hour for something, what the hell is wrong with
them anyway? Perhaps it’s still useful to have a statement of intent, an acknowledgement
that some stopping and looking around would be useful sometime. I’ll tell
myself that anyway. It’s at least something by way of an excuse.
So I didn’t have an hour to pretend I was on my way out but
I did do something.
I did five minutes.
I went out in the back garden/back yard whatever you want to
call it. I’m nobody’s idea of a gardener so it’s not the most inviting of
spaces. The old trampoline is now overgrown with creepers and the colourful weeds
grow up boldly between the cracks in the paving. But the bees like the yellow
flowers and the cat likes to lie up on the trampoline and stalk birds and she
makes it a little more pretty by being on it. So it may not be material for a
Friday night BBC2 gardening show but it’s a peaceful corner and I like it.
I took five minutes in my slightly overgrown back yard and imagined I
wouldn’t ever get to see any of it again.
And what happened?
Well, I have nothing tangible to report. The world did not
reveal itself to me in any strange and novel ways. Nothing earth-shattering.
But I can confirm something you doubtless already know. It is possible to just appreciate
what you have a little bit more by stopping and immersing yourself in it. You can come to be reminded that, thought there
may be a list of things I don’t have or, most likely, will never have, still the
list of things I have is so much longer and so much better and so much more
essential.
In the back yard there was some sunshine and the sound of
neighbour-kids hooting in the distance. I filled the little terracotta dish with
cold water and placed it on the upturned flowerpot and the swifts came and
splashed around violently in it. The weeds may be overgrown but they are attractive
all the same. The tiny, grassed area is not really grass anymore. It’s a combination
of moss and dock leaves and lord-knows-what. But it’s greener than green and it
waves a tiny bit in the breeze.
It was just a nice five minutes. That’s all I got.
And good luck to that lady on Love Island who will now live
every day as if it were her last. She will doubtless be bombarded with sensual input and tiny
gifts from the natural world.
And, hopefully, she doesn’t get mugged off by too many of the
boys.
