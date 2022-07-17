Three Minutes with David Sedaris

I got a really nice Christmas present from my boys last year. They gave me two tickets to go and see David Sedaris at the National Concert Hall. The show was on last Wednesday night and Patricia and I had a day out in Dublin and went. It was a great night. I brought along a copy of his new book and he kindly signed it for me in a lovely three minute interaction.
I wouldn’t normally line up for a book signing but David Sedaris
is different. He is different in several different ways. Here’s three of them to
be going on with. First, he is brilliant. Funny, intelligent, sharp, honest, crude,
occasionally perhaps a bit mean, and lovely. That’s only the first reason. Second,
I feel he continues a lovely kind of writing that I discovered when I was surprisingly
young. James Thurber meant a lot to me as a young reader. He was cool and funny
and clever and engaging and I very much wanted to be like him when I grew up…
but I never did so I never was.
And third (I’ve given this one its own paragraph because I
think it deserves it) I had heard that David is really, really good at signing
books and is worth meeting as part of that interaction. So I brought along my copy of
his ‘Happy-Go-Lucky’ book and both Patricia and I resolved to join the signing
queue after the show, even though we had a three-hour drive home.
We arrived at the National Concert Hall at about 6.45pm for
the 7.30pm show, resolving to watch the people come in over a Diet Coke. There
was a line of about thirty people in the centre of the foyer and a sign at the
end asking people not to photograph or record. What a result, David was signing
before his show as well as after. We passed up on the Cokes and the
people-watching and hopped in at the end of the line. Two girls got in behind
us and we chatted about the man and the books as we advanced up the line to
the man at the desk at the end.
We advanced… slowly.
I had heard that David was a signer who was generous with
his time and interested in fun and interaction but the amount of time he took
over each person was astonishing. On his desk beside him he had a vast array of
coloured Pentel markers spread out and, as he chatted, he painstakingly drew
and coloured-in little illustrations on each and every book title page. That’s
my one up the top. I got red and green balloons, which are the Mayo Colours so
that’s cool.
Let me very briefly dial back one hour in the evening. Back
to the moment when the server asked me if I’d like a coffee and I said yes,
please, an Americano then, tapping her on the shoulder (‘cos I was sitting at
the counter and she was, like, just, right there) I asked if I could change
that to an Espresso.
Fast forward again and Trish and me are advancing in the
queue, just ever-so-slowly and it’s 7.20pm and David Sedaris is due on stage in
ten minutes. The PA system is announcing that the doors are closing and late
comers will not be admitted. And still David doodles and signs and chats at his
own smiling pace.
That espresso has kicked in and my heart is beating quite a bit faster than usual. Apart from the obvious caffeine one, there are two reasons for this, both not unrelated, and neither of them is excitement at meeting this writer who I admire a lot. The first one is that I feel sure that we will now get to within one person of having our little book signed and David’s minder will drop an arm and say, “Sorry, that’s it for now. Come back after the show.” Because I’ve seen how slow the line is and I know I can’t come back after the show and take a couple of hours and then drive another three hours home. It wouldn’t be fair on Trish and it wouldn’t be too nice for me either. So, this is it. It’s now or never and, although getting the book signed and meeting the man is not a critical thing for me, the dropping of that arm will set a tone for the rest of the evening and I’m anxious that this is about to happen.
Plus, the coffee.
Again, I’m giving the second reason its own paragraph
because I think it deserves it. It’s nearly the same as the first reason except
it’s about the two lovely girls behind us in the queue. Suppose I get to have
my book signed and to say hello. It will be 7.35pm by then. The likelihood must then be great that the minder's arm will drop and the ladies behind will not get their
books signed, and they are very keen. This, for me, is a far worse scenario than the one set out in reason
one above.
We reach the top of the queue. Bumpity-bumpity-bump goes my espresso-ed heart. I try
my best winning-smile at the minder, which probably makes me look like an axe-murderer.
Don’t’ drop that arm, Mister, just don’t.
And then we’re at the desk and there’s David. It’s a rather extraordinary
thing. He looks up and seems to ‘see’ us, Trish and Me. One can almost see his
mind working. How do I approach this next interaction? What do I give? How can
somebody give so much of his energy to every single person in the book signing
line? He famously signs for hours, chatting, drawing and exchanging jokes which
he then recounts in his readings.
I won’t go though the entire exchange that we had with him.
It was lovely. I was pleased to be in the same space for a few moments with
someone whose work I admire so much. We chatted about some things, including
Ulysses, but that’s for another day.
But here’s a sense of the first part of our interaction (not verbatim)
Ken – (caffeined-up to the eyeballs) – Do one thing for me,
David.
David – What’s that?
Ken – Don’t go without signing for the ladies behind me in
the queue.
David – Really? Why not?
Ken – Because… they’re just... lovely!
David – (Conspiratorially) Oh, they're lovely, are they?
Ken – Yes, lovely.
Patricia – With his wife standing beside him.
David – Perhaps he means ‘lovely in spirit.’
Ken – That’s what I mean, ‘lovely in spirit.’
David – Okay then.
We went on to other things from there but I'll hold on to them for myself, if that's okay.
As we left the show, the book signing queue was already
enormous. People snaking out the front doors of the National Concert Hall and
across the front area, all with their books expectantly in hand. I don’t know
what time David finished signing at but I’d say we were almost back across the
Shannon before he finally packed up his Pentels.
So thanks to my boys for a lovely Christmas present and a
lovely day out in Dublin with Patricia. And thanks to David for being his warm,
funny, touching self, both on stage and in person.
It was a good day.
What lovely writing! You rocked it, Ken. I'm sure DS feels the same.
Thanks Roberta. He was really lovely, but I'm sure he doesn't. :)
