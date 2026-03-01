The answer was ‘Getting Better.’ Not very funny, not very memorable. Except it is, because for some reason I remember it.
Anyway, that’s
the context for the title of this week’s post. Getting Better.
I’m getting better.
Those of you
who read my previous post will know that I have landed myself with a thing
called ‘Guillain-Barré Syndrome.’ (Note that GB can also refer to that… just
in case you think I just throw these things together.) When I posted that
last blog, two weeks ago, my GB (Guillain-Barré) was just on the verge
of GB (Getting quite a bit Better). So I thought I’d better do a little
update, for myself as much as for you, gentle reader.
A little over six weeks on
from being admitted to hospital, I am pleased to report that I am back home again
and walking, unaided, on my own two feet. I figured you’d be pleased to hear
this… as I am.
I'll always say I was very lucky, because I was, but I pushed for it too. The medical advice
was that it would take many months to get back to walking again and then the
best part of a year to (hopefully) recover fully. In the six weeks it
took me to get back to this stage, I have progressed through a sizeable list of
moving devices and walking aids. These included, but were not restricted to, a wheelchair,
sara stedy, standing support walking frame, gutter walker frame, regular walker
frame, two crutches, two sticks, one stick and, um, no stick at
all. That latter event happened quite recently. After a weekend of quietly
practising with one stick, I was encouraged by my Physio to ‘just walk’ and,
after a disbelieving few initial steps, that’s just what I did. And I’ve been continuing
to do it ever since.
I think,
somewhere in my head, I had equated the act of walking unaided with my being
fully repaired. That is patently not the case. Although I can manage most things,
albeit slowly and for a limited period of time, the 24/7 ‘electrical buzzing’
in my hands and feet is a constant reminder that the myelin sheath covering my
nerve fibres is still largely stripped off and will need time to regenerate. In
the meantime, I'm like a second rate Marvel Superhero. Let’s call me 'Minor but Constant
Electrical Shock Man'. My Achilles Heel is that I can only inflict it on myself.
Although it was very far from glamorous, the strong feeling is that the most glamorous part of my repair/recovery is now over. My return to being fully ambulatory had elements of a Rocky training montage about it. I worked as hard as I could, pushed, was regimented, made faces, and finished with a gratuitous flourish. Then, wonder of wonders, I walked away.
Now as I fumble with my shirt buttons
and try to walk discreetly, the impressive part is clearly over. My mission now
is to be patient, do what I need to do, and let the healing continue.
This patience
part will not be my forte. But I mustn’t forget that hospitals were not my
forte either. Nor were immobility or total dependency. But I learned, first how
do them and then how to get past them. I will learn how to do this patience thing
too.
One of the
challenges may be for me not to forget how bad it got for a little while there.
I have a tendency to deflect and create diversions around negative things. I
belittle them to deal with them. But I sense that a key part of this patience
thing may be the holding on to the memories of those scary early parts of this
thing. The cool feel of the hospital floor tiles on my cheek. The scrunching
discomfort and bleakness of the hoist.
I could easily
trivialise what happened, particularly given my lucky speed of recovery to date.
But this was
not a trivial thing.
Is not a trivial
thing.
Patience?
Let’s do it.
2 comments:
Crikey, Ken! You're making wonderful progress so very best wishes for ooodles of patience and a steady and full recovery.
As a kid growing up I had no sense of patience. Sense? Concept? I dunno. You know what I mean. I'd walk up to a bus stop and if the bus didn't arrive in sixty seconds I'd head to the next one and was usually halfway into town before the bus caught up. I mean I, obviously, didn't get where I was going any faster but it felt like it. Now I'm a patience master. Black belt. 5th Dan. So a wee way to go. But I can wait. I think patience is like silence. As a kid silence had to be filled. Usually with loud music. But somewhere along the line I developed a taste for emptiness. Maybe it'll grow on (in?) you. Anyway, I'm pleased to hear you're making progress. Was worried for you for a bit.
