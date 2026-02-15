A Suitable Case for Rehab

As with most things in my life, there is a story.
I will try to tell it as succinctly as possible because it is actually physically hurting to type this out and my progress on it will be grindingly
slow and riddled with mistakes.
“Jesus, Ken,” you might well say, “what the hell happened to
you?”
Sit back, I’ll tell you and, as I said, I won’t take
long.
It will be five weeks ago today, Sunday, that I carried the small aquarium style tank up the stairs in my friend’s house. The tank contained Tiny the Newt, who deserves a blog post all of his own someday. My friends were going on holidays and I enjoy calling around and looking after Tiny when they are gone. This time they were going for longer than usual so I had to learn how to clean out Tiny's tank too. I was carrying the tank back upstairs (less repetition, Ken, this typing stuff burns, remember?) when my legs started to feel heavy and sluggish. I announced I might be coming down with something and went home.
The next morning I drove to work, climbed the four flights
of stairs to my office and immediately decided I wasn’t up to working. I went
home again – something I had never done in my life before that day. I sat on
the couch. I was convinced I was suffering from a post-flu fatigue. I’d had a good lick of it over the Christmas. A day of couch and Netflix would see me right.
The next day, Tuesday, I found myself using walls, chairs
and tables to aid my progression around the house. Post-viral fatigue, I said. Couch and Netflix. You’ll be fine.
On Wednesday I offered to give Patricia a lift to yoga.
Parking is tricky at the place. Walking might be a challenge but I could
sure-as-shit drive a half a mile. I stepped out my front door, holding on to
the jamb, and my right leg went from under me.
I went down.
“Hang on,” I said to Trish, “give me a second to get myself
organised here. I’ll just get myself back up.”
But I couldn’t.
I couldn’t get myself back up.
Eventually, by some awkward trial and error, I made it to the
couch.
Reading this, you’ll reckon that it was ambulance time for
yours truly but I am nothing if not a stubborn old fuck. I promised to see the
GP the next day. Post-viral fatigue, with a little wonky leg action thrown in.
The GP will sort it in a jiffy.
The next day, Trish and I went to the doctor. She parked as
close as she could to the surgery and I got inside somehow by hugging walls and window cills
and hanging on to doors.
The doctor looked me over and said he had read an article
just recently and he reckoned he might know what was wrong with me. In truth,
Mr. Google and I had spent some time on the subject too and I also had a fair
inkling what I had.
He said, “You need to go to The Accident and Emergency
Department immediately. I think you have Guillain-Barré Syndrome.”
And sorry about the repetition, fingers, but I rather thought
so too.
As we left his surgery, the kind doctor said, “I hope and
pray that this does not prove to be too bad for you.” I agreed with him on that as well.
You can look up Guillain-Barré Syndrome if you want to know
more about it. It hurts too much to type it out. Perhaps the most famous GBS sufferer is Sufjan
Stevens. When I told my younger son I had it, he already knew a lot about it on account
of Sufjan. It is important to say that outcomes are generally good and I do
seem to be headed for a good recovery myself.
Fingers Crossed.
I was admitted to hospital and they found a bed for me. Several days, one CT, one MRI and one Lumbar Puncture later, the diagnosis was confirmed. Guillain-Barré. By then, the confirmation came as a considerable relief to me and my family. There were other things this could have been and none of them would be terribly high on anybody's wish list.
There was medical stuff that had to be done to help me and
that took five days. During that time, the limited response I could still muster from my
legs slipped away and my hands became ungainly and awkward and alive with
electrical pins and needles. Which is why it still hurts to type this. I could stop, I know, but I’m a writer at heart and this writing-pain seems to make me feel happier and stronger.
That’s writers for you.
After the medical stuff was done, I was rapidly dispatched
to an excellent Rehab facility where I quickly started on my brand new hobby –
learning how to walk again.
And that’s where I’m at now. Well almost. I’ve been allowed
home for the weekend and should be home permanently quite soon. It turns out
I’m quite a good student of walking and - no, God, strike that. Out of respect for
the other people who have had this syndrome and who fought tooth and nail to
walk again, I’ve been fucking lucky. I’ve had it easier than many of you had
and I know it. I respect your battles, fellow GBS People. Make no mistake, I’ve had to work hard
too, but perhaps not as hard as some of you.
So, anyway, that’s my excuse for missing some blog posts.
Good, eh?
I have a way to go in my recovery but I’m on a good
trajectory. I don’t need, want, or request anything from you except perhaps
your continued friendship, which is highly valued.
I may write more about what it is like to be in hospital for
the first time in fifty years. I may write about the excellent people who have
treated me and looked after me. I may write about the fellow patients I have
met.
But, for now, I think that's enough.
Fingers; rest.
7 comments:
Jesus Ken as you say....delighted to read your blog,well done, you are on the road to recovery, a very hard slog but no better man. Sending you lots of love and best wishes, Finn
Oh my goodness how utterly terrifying for you and Trish..not knowing what is wrong us ghastly... I do hope your recovery is swift and you are up and doing as soon as possible. I remember a patient with GBS in the mid 1990s... and the physios used to strap her to a table and hang her upside down every day! Take care xxx
Hi Ken
Sounds like you had a rough time but thankfully you on the right end of things now,losing mobility isn't fun,speaking as someone who can't walk 20m without a stick,thanks to arthritis,but I'm sure you'll be up& moving soon enough,I guess the big name was a shock,I had one or two of them thrown my way over the years,but still carry on,best take your time recuperating,& put it to bed altogether,in the meantime take care,all the best
George
Japers Ken you look after yerself. Yer far too young to be a decrepit old man. Continued luck with your recovery.
You may not need, want or request anything, but I’m sending you my love, thoughts and healing vibes whether you want them or not. Keep buggering on, my friend.
Still sending lots of healing hugs. Take care of yourself and don’t torture your fingers too much.
Ken, sorry I had no idea you were facing the horrors. I have full faith in you coming through this, just allow for the fact you are not alas in the first flush of youth, it may take longer than you would like. You have a mountain of friends who are I know, rooting for you, use us if you need to, that's what we are for. We look forward to reading your bouncy bylines, we need friends like you and Frank Fullard to look after our positive thoughts and outlook and all for free, well maybe this is payback time. Call us in 'old brown son'. Love from Iarla Mongey.
Post a Comment