Bringing the Doubles Partner Back

It’s Show Week!
Eek!
We’re on, at the Linenhall, this Thursday and Friday.
Eek!
This past week has been the wonderful Wild Atlantic Words Festival
here in sunny Castlebar and I’ll write more about that next week, after all the
current melee has died down. But, all through this great week, people have been
coming up to me and smiling and saying things like, “We’ve got our tickets,” or
“We’re looking forward to Thursday/Friday night” or ‘Break a Leg” or “You’re
some bollix,” though less of the latter, admittedly.
You can still grab a ticket or two if you’re in the humour
for a theatre evening of smiles and surprises and maybe catching up with a few
familiar faces. If other years are anything to go by, the tickets tend to run
out and there’s often someone I’d love to see there who didn’t get in so, if
you’re at all into it, don’t let that be you, eh?
The longer of the two plays is ‘A Sort of Whodunnit’ and I
feel I’ve said all I should say about that one, prior to its first ever
production on Thursday night. Suffice to say, I am buzzed about it and highly
interested in how it greets the audience and how the audience, in turn, greets
it.
But, having not said too much about it, to date, I also do want
to confirm my overall high excitement about the first play we are doing this
week.
The Doubles Partner was written as an entry for the inaugural
Claremorris Fringe Festival, back in 2016. A three-hander, it feature Donna
Ruane, Tara Kelly, and Eamon Smith. A stellar cast. To be able to revive it with
two of the key players coming back to reprise their roles is a dream come true.
Donna Ruane and Eamon Smith play a married couple in a slightly less than idyllic
relationship. In the original, Tara played the eponymous doubles partner who
comes to call, largely unannounced. I have collaborated with Donna and Eamon
for many years and I adore them both. Eamon is a consummate actor. Donna had
directed more of my plays than my characters have had hot dinners and is, herself,
a wonderful award-winning actor.
To get Vivienne Lee to play the part of doubles partner is enormous
for me. I’m a terrible little fanboy of Vivienne’s onstage work. At the end of
every big musical she appears in, I’m up there by the stage, trying to get my word in about how bloody brilliant she was.
Having this power threesome devote their energies to my
little play is a total joy and I am so delighted that it will open our theatre evening later this week.
Be there or be square.
Tickets for A Sort of Whodunnit and The Doubles Partner can
be booked on 094 90 23733 or via this link: www.thelinenhall.com
