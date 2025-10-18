An Open Letter to Cast, Crew, Arts Centre, and Audience

Both nights were wonderful for me, in slightly different ways.
On Thursday I got to be what I like to be on these theatrical evenings: a man
who has most of his work done, who just needs to make sure a few final bits and
pieces are in place. On these occasions, and last Thursday, I tend to lap up
the atmosphere and commit all the loveliness to careful memory.
Friday’s show came from a different angle. By prior
agreement, I had undertaken to play a part myself in the middle ‘Raffle’ half a
play. I resolved many moons ago to stay firmly on the dark side of the floodlights
but needs must and the show must go on. So, Friday evening I was a sweaty little
bag of nerves, trying to memorise all the blasted lines I had so blithely written.
Serves me right. In fairness, it was a memorable experience, to momentarily become,
once again, a part of the nervous pre-show actorly energy. And, also in
fairness, it was a genuine treat to get to stand on stage with my good friend Ronan
Egan, a place where he so clearly belongs and I so clearly do not.
I want to write some heart felt "Thank Yous"…
To the actors (in order of appearance on stage):
The Doubles Partner: Donna Ruane, Eamon Smith, and
Vivienne Lee.
The Raffle: Ronan Egan, Katie Padden, Jim Finan,
Caoimhe Halligan, and Kate Loftus.
A Sort of Whodunnit: Eithne McGreal, Matthew Largent,
Brendan Mullins, and Eimear Philbin.
Each and every actor made me feel lucky and grateful for what they brought to our little party. Thank you all!
I am always shaken and amazed at the levels of time and
commitment that such talented folk are willing to give to my inane scribblings.
I am forever in debt for the depth, width, and breadth you bring to the black and white words on
the pages.
To the people who make the shows happen:
Anne Marie Gibbons: The ever-smiling powerhouse, the Maestra of the Direct Message, the Vixen of the Voicemail, without whom nothing good would ever happen and nothing tricky would ever get done.
George Bernard Gallagher and Barry Keavney, Technical Gurus
at The Linenhall Theatre: Ever stalwart, nothing too much trouble, did
everything possible to provide us with a gleamingly lovely theatre space replete
with lights and sound.
Sandra Gibbons and Declan Gibbons: The hardest-working Stage
Managers this side of the Shannon. Ever cool, always with a solution to any
problem. You both have saved my skin several times over and I am eternally grateful.
All of the Castlebar Musical and Dramatic Society esteemed members, who came to help at front of house and with the raffle (boy, did I mess you up with the raffle!!) :)
The Entire Staff of The Linenhall Arts Centre, from Management
through Front of House peeps: You’re doubtless fed up looking at me, coming and going, with my sound
effect skirting boards tucked under my arm, looking for something else. But you never
say 'no', if you can help it, and the yeses always come with a friendly smile. Who could ask for anything
more from their friendly neighbourhood Arts Centre?
Castlebar Musical and Dramatic Society: For a second year
running, you let me run amok in your joyous sandbox of talent and commitment. It’s an
unbelievable gift to be able to display my writing through your titanic society
(‘Titanic’ as in ‘large’… not as in 'hitting icebergs'). I’ve got to do all these bucket
list things with you. I’ve made highly valued new friends. I’ve lived the
dream, really, these last few months.
And, finally, to the audiences. Each night, you came out and
paid your hard earned dosh to see us. Rest assured, your money will all go to
ensure a great musical production in March ’26. It couldn’t happen without you. More
than anything, though, you came with your smiles and your pleasure at being out
with friends and family and, for me, that’s one of the very best things.
So thank you. Thank you all!
And now, suitably inspired, I intend to retire to my untidy room
for the hopefully short Winter, to try to write something entirely brand new, and
to then see if anyone might like to meet up for a small reading…
K x
18th October 2025
