This will mark a couple of weeks without a new blog post.
Well, yes, this is a sort of a blog post I suppose. But,
then again, not really. It’s more of a note that there isn’t one this week. And
that doesn't really count. Not for me anyway.
We lost someone lovely in the past week. A family member. A
great friend. I don’t want to say more. This isn’t the place. Nor am I seeking
condolences or kind thoughts. Thank you but I’m not sitting in that chair. I’m only
saying, someone important and wonderful is no longer on the end of the phone or an hour down
the road.
Losing a person is a bit like losing a tooth.
There is a new and enormous gap that we explore tenuously. We feel older and
more easily breakable. We miss what was, so recently, so thoroughly there.
And it's hard to write blog posts when all that is going on.
So service will resume. Next week perhaps. What will I write about? Your guess is as good as mine. But that’s always been the way. Something will arise. Or not. If it doesn’t, we’ll make something up.
Service will resume. Maybe not normal service but, you know
yourself.
It’s hardly ever been that.
