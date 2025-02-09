I am in one
such period right now.
It’s not
like I listen to a lot of pop music. I really don’t. If you want me, you’ll usually
find me on the classical music radio channels with maybe a little talk radio
thrown in. I really don’t hear a lot of pop. Except when my radio alarm goes
off in the morning. The radio alarm is tuned to a pop channel, perhaps to try
to give a peppy start to the day (how’s that going, Ken?). In the five
or so minutes between the alarm going off and me falling out of the bed, there
is usually a pop song or two intruding on my drowsiness and half-sleep.
I think
that’s probably where I first heard ROSÉ and Bruno Mars's song APT. In the middle
of a lingering doze. Is that why it’s become stuck so firmly in my head? Partially,
I think, but only partially. Mostly I think it’s because it’s a complete banger
and catchy as hell.
It takes me
a while to fall for a song. I’m anything but what you might call ‘easy’. I
think my first impression of this one was of it being a rather discordant
affair with some person repeatedly declaiming ‘I put up with it, I put up with
it’. A fleeting query about what in the hell I was listening to, and then
back to another deep 30 second sleep.
First time
of hearing – Odd. Second time of hearing – Hmmm… Third time - Sold, Just Completely
Sold.
At the
moment, in the height of my infatuation with the song, I think it’s one of
those great pop songs that come along now and again. In a league with things
like ‘Twist and Shout’ or Malcolm Mclaren’s ‘Double Dutch’, and that’s high
praise indeed.
Go and have
a listen to it, on YouTube or something. You may detect a little of ‘Oh Mickey,
You’re So Fine’ by Toni Basil and you would not be wrong. The song is
apparently based on a Korean drinking game where the word (ap-a-teu) is
repeated over and over. (Tautology alert but never mind). Here’s a link
to help you find it. Link It may
take a couple of listens, but I reckon you’ll be lost then, just like I am.
Or maybe not.
These
little temporary musical obsessions, that I get, tend to pass fairly quickly so, by
the time you get there, I may well be already on to something else. Plus, I am,
as ever, late to this particular party. I think this single came out back in October
of last year and it has apparently clocked billions of streams and views to
date. So, it’s not like I’m showing you anything new.
But music
is personal, isn’t it? One of the most personal things there is. A worldwide
phenomenon can pass you by completely and then hit you in your own little head
at your own little time. Isn’t it great?
So, yes,
Rose and Brunos’ APT (pronounced ap-a-teu) will probably leave my head
quite soon, I imagine, and I will start to wonder a little what all my fuss was
about. But, if history is anything to go by, the song will never entirely go
away. It will join ‘I Think I’d Better Leave Right Now’ by Will Young and ‘Price
Tag’ by Jessie J, and numerous others, as one of those songs that make me smile
whenever I randomly come upon them.
You can
think me a lightweight fool for raving on about this pop song. Increasingly, I
don’t mind. In fact, you have my blessing. To misquote a particularly wise sailorman,
we are what we are, and the more we embrace that the happier we can be.
Meantime, why not meet me at the Ap-a-teu, Ap-a-teu, Ap-a-teu, Ap-a-teu...
Uh huh… uh-huh, uh huh.
