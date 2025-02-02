Bleach Bum

Occasionally, something can happen in the briefest moment that changes things forever. We all know this, but I think we like to keep it in the back of our minds as much as possible. It’s a lot to carry around.
And,
occasionally, these things that happen don’t even have an immediate effect. Sometimes, for a brief time afterward, everything seems exactly the same. Exactly
the same. Except you’ve seen it happen, and you know it is impossible to undo,
and it is only a matter of time before the unalterable effects are felt.
Have I lost
you?
Imagine a
really sharp knife and you’re slicing tomatoes with it and suddenly you slice
your finger instead. You feel the keen blade ease through your flesh and you
know you’ve been cut and there’s nothing you can do to undo that. The
consequences must be lived with, that’s all. You stand and stare at your finger
and you feel around inside of your head for signs of this minor catastrophe.
But there’s nothing to see on your finger, nothing to feel along your nerve
endings. It’s just too soon and the blade was just too sharp. Soon there will
be some pain and there will be some blood. But for now, only these three things
apply 1) The deed is done. 2) There is no way it can now be undone and 3) There
is no earthly sign yet of the damage that has been caused.
The cut finger
thing is not a particularly good example of what I’m talking about, for one obvious
reason. The cut finger will heal in a little bit of time. The effect will be
dulled and forgotten. The things I’m thinking about will meet all three of the criteria
above, but the effects will also last forever.
I had one
of these these on Friday.
And you’re
going to think I’m a right eejit now because what happened to me was miniscule
and irrelevant and silly and completely unimportant. All of that, yes. But it
also ticked the four boxes I mentioned above.
So, what
happened Ken?
Well (thanks
for asking) I spilled some bleach on my jeans.
I was in
the men’s facilities in my office, and I decided I’d give the place a little
spruce up. This was a mistake from the start because I am famously careless
with bottles of bleach. Quite a lot of my clothes sport those tiny giveaway marks
that one inherits from reckless bleach play.
This time
was worse than a spot though. Two things were portentous. I had a large new
bottle of lemon-flavoured bleach (I know ‘flavoured’ is wrong) and I was
wearing my nice black Levi 501’s. Not a good start. I commenced to chucking the
bleach around the place, knowing that I was living a bit dangerously. But I
became altogether too cavalier with my actions. While withdrawing the slightly
upended bottle from an errant toilet bowl, a vast gob of lemony goodness left
the bottle and landed on my right leg, just below the knee.
The moment
this happened, items 1), 2) and 3) from my little checklist came simultaneously
into play. I grabbed a wad of tissue from a nearby roll and swiped the errant blob from my trouser leg. But it was too late, wasn’t it? In a thrice, the deed was
done and, although there was no sign yet of the damage that had been done, it
was now written in history and completely unalterable.
I dabbed
and dabbed with my toilet roll but slowly, inexorably, the fallout manifested
itself. The inevitable terracotta-coloured swipe of the bleach, punctuated by
several dots above and below the main (enormous) stain.
As I said,
this is triviality, a nothingness in the vast scheme of things. But, on Friday
morning, it was nearly the proverbial straw that broke the proverbial camel’s
proverbial back. I rallied. I gave myself a good solid talking-to and berated
myself as the fool and the gobshite I assuredly am. So now all I am left with
are these slightly sombre thoughts about the more awful things that can unalterably
alter our lives at the drop of a hat.
That, and
one ruined pair of jeans.
1 comment:
I had a recent similar experience with a hedge strimmer. I tested it to make sure it was plugged in properly and severed the power cable. Some days I suspect my neighbours think I have Tourette's...
