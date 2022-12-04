This is a holding post.
Don’t worry too much if you
don’t know what that is, I think I just made it up. It’s a cross between a
place holder in a seat at the Oscars, who sits in when the attendee has gone to
the toilet, and a holding pattern that a flight might be in over an airport.
It’s flagging a place so you
know where to come back to. It’s filling an unsightly gap. It’s marking time.
Because these are the
dangerous Sunday mornings. The ones where you have to tread a little carefully,
make sure you don’t slip up. Make sure that something doesn’t end, just like
that, without the proverbial bang or whimper.
Don’t worry. It’s no big
deal. Not to you, anyway. Maybe to me. It’s hard to be sure.
For these are the dangerous
Sundays. But not dangerous for health or well-being or world security or important
things like that. Just dangerous for this little blog, that’s all. Like I said,
no big deal.
What on earth are you on
about, Ken? It’s nothing, really, it’s just this. I woke up today, Sunday
morning, without a blog post to put up. That’s unusual but obviously not
unheard-of. I’ll sit down here and dig into my tiny brain and prise something
out. Something from the past week which touched or amused or confounded me.
Easy.
But this is one of those
other Sundays. One of the Sundays where the brain is not up for being
co-operative. “You’ve got nothing this week,” the old brain says, “give it a
rest. Give your poor readers a rest.” And it’s not that I don’t have anything.
I’ve got this and this and this. But, as I tick each one of them off on my
mental fingers, my brain is closing its eyes and shaking its head and going, “nah,
nah, nah.” None of it’s any good and none of it is worth doing.
It that was all this dramatic
introduction stuff is all about, Ken? Your silly little blog? Well, yes, but it
wasn’t all that dramatic, really, was it? And it’s important to me. So I have
to do what I can. I have to keep trying.
I met a good writer in Tesco
yesterday and he asked me how my own writing was going. They had moved all the
produce in the store around the week before, and we were both weary from
looking for where the bread had gone. So we needed a moment to chat and to
gather ourselves.
So, how’s your own writing
going, Ken?
I told him how work was hard
and was taking up a lot of time and energy and that it was hard to get into it,
hard to get it done. I saw how he looked at me. He couldn’t help it. It’s the
way I often look at people when they give me this self-same spiel. It’s a combination
of empathy and understanding but with a pinch of something else too. A hint of
pity. Because this is what separates the writers from the would-be-writers. The
sitting-the-fuck down and the getting-it-done. And in my head I may not be a writer, but I'm certainly not a would-be-writer.
And the blog is a kind of a weathervane
of that. Of how the writing is going. It’s like all of the other writing.
It’s very important to me that I continue to get it done. It’s very important
that I don’t just stop.
And these are the dangerous
Sunday mornings. The kind of Sunday mornings where you just end up writing
nothing. But not just that. It’s the kind of Sunday morning where you could
feel you had nothing to write that was worth the effort. That you had nothing
to write that anybody would ever want to see.
I said earlier how I have to
keep trying with the blog. Keep getting it done. It rather begs a question.
Why? Why bother? I could be writing something else as the week draws to a
close. I could be tidying up some other piece of text early on a Sunday morning. I could be watching telly. I could be reading a book. I could be
in bed.
I think those last three ‘Could
Be’s are at least a part of the reason why I keep producing these largely
irrelevant weekly thousand-word bursts. It’s me doing something. Something
other than work or sleep. It’s like a person who might be knitting a scarf that
nobody will ever wear. A tiny corner of the world is being filled up by the
thing I am making. Something that wasn’t there before I started will be there
now, because of me. Maybe nobody will wear the scarf today or tomorrow but it
will be there, in a drawer somewhere and, if somebody ever needs it or even
just stumbles upon it and tries it on for size, well that would be nice.
Don’t heed this old post too
much. It’s just a place holder, a holding pattern. A post holder. I think I’ll
do better next week.
I think I’ll have to now.
