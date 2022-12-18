The Smell of a Dublin Pub

On Thursday, Patricia and I drove to Dublin (and back) to see younger son Sam perform in his choir, which is in Trinity College, no less. It was a truly lovely concert and a lovely evening and it was very well worth the slightly long, cold, icy, foggy, round trip.
Due to traffic, we arrived in
Dublin quite late in the day and so we only had time for a brief stroll up Grafton
St. to buy some cheese and other nice Christmas things, before meeting both
sons (and David) for pre-show burgers. Sam devoured his burger and rushed off to
make ready for the concert, so the four of us had an hour to spare.
“Let’s go to a pub.”
Good idea. I went to college
in Dublin myself, many moons ago, and the idea of a warm Dublin pub around Christmas
time was both attractive and enticing.
We went to O’Neill’s, no not
that one, the other one, and found it incredibly busy. It was, after all, a key
pre-Christmas office party night and lots of people were out, in jolly sweaters
and reindeer horns, toasting the season. We debated whether we should stay in O’Neill’s,
despite the crush, and we decided against it. It was just too busy and,
besides, it smelled a bit funky.
We went on to Doyle’s. Yes,
that one. Again it was mobbed with happy jolly people. Too many for comfort.
Plus, yes you’ve guessed it… it just smelled slightly strange.
Off round the corner to Chaplin’s
and this was a bit more like it. Benevolent work-partiers donated a few stools
and we found a corner and got some drinks in. It was all very nice… really nice…
except…
“I kind of miss when you could
smoke in pubs,” I announced to the group, “even though I’ve never smoked
myself. Yes it was awful and, yes, your clothes reeked of cigarettes when you
went home but there were fringe benefits.”
“The smoke", I explained, getting
into my stride on the subject, “it masked other less pleasant smells. Like
the whiff of farts that pints of Guinness tend to evoke. After the smoking ban, those
things became so much more pronounced.”
I had, in truth, a bit of a
bee in my bonnet by this stage. I had been in three fine Dublin pubs, hoping
for a warm and convivial time, and in each one I had been assailed by the same
strange nose wrinkling smell.
I was getting a bit loud on
the subject, a bit animated, when Patricia tugged gently on my sleeve for a
quiet word.
“It’s the cheese.”
“What?”
Patricia dropped her eyes to
the shopping bag at the foot of my stool.
“It’s the cheese.”
Suddenly an awful light
dawned. What was previous unclear, in a moment, became all too clear. It was me
all along. I had mentally berated every pub I went into. Marked them down for
their olfactory failings. And all the time it was me. The smelly thing was me.
Me and my Grafton Street cheese. (See paragraph two).
I extended my face over the
bag on the floor and, even three feet up, I could get the tangy ludicrousness of
the cheese inside. Perfectly nice when you knew what it was, not so nice when
you mistakenly blamed the pub you’re in.
I folded the bag over and
over at the top and quietly sealed all the murky goodness inside. I don’t really
blush but if I did I would have.
I kept a weather eye on my
bag all through the concert and I think I got away with it, although the
companion dog in the aisle in front keep eying me in a meaningful way.
Moral of the story? I guess
it’s something like, if you’re going to blame to world for everything that is
wrong, just make sure you’re not part of the problem first.
Happy Christmas.
