Facing It Down

Sunday morning, 9.40am. The temptation is huge.
Stick up a
note on Facebook and Twitter, “No new blog post this week but here’s one from
way back when…”.
No.
Being a
writer is easy when you’ve got something to write. Having ideas is easy when
you’ve got a couple of ideas. When you have nothing to write when you have no
ideas… not so much.
But the real
writers are not just fair-weather scribblers. Sometimes they must ride out a
drought or shelter from a hailstorm. Sometimes they just have to face down the
blank page and make something happen. There’s just no other way.
So, stick
around a moment. There actually is a new blog post this morning. It’s just,
right now, at 9.44am, I have no idea what the next word of it will be… or the
word after that.
Sometimes
writing (for me at least) is like push starting a car. You’re back there heaving,
and the car feels so heavy and it’s got so little movement and your back is breaking
and you’d better just call the roadside rescue and sit this one out. Maybe you’d
better. Except that if you can keep on pushing through the backbreak, something
might spark, something might click, and you’re off and running towards
something or other.
(This is a waste of time, I should
stop now, have some cornflakes.)
(No, I can’t).
Look around
the desk. A bit cluttered. Write a paragraph about something on there.
Well, there’s
my beloved Bluetooth headphones. Status BT Ones. I hinted the fuck out of them
for last Christmas and got myself a pair. I love to listen to podcasts in the
kitchen when making the dinner and I love to watch a crap movie loud late at
night when the rest of the house is sleeping. These puppies were gifted to me
to let me do that better. And, partly, they do and, partly, they don’t. The ‘podcast
in the kitchen’ part is a dream. I do my weekly Kermode and Mayo (the ones that
I didn’t get in the car) or just play some Tom Waits or something.
The telly
thing, though. Not so good. The headphones connect and the sound is wonderful.
They just don’t always stay connected. Accidentally flick your head a little
and the sound becomes broken and disjointed. And the trouble with TV sound on
headphones for a movie is this: it’s either perfect or it’s absolutely no good
at all. There is no middle ground. So that’s a bit of a disappointment. Every
now and again I try them again and they work for a while and it’s perfect (just
like the kitchen podcast is perfect.) But then, out of nowhere, it’s all “ah-oh-eh-oh-ah’
again and the effect is ruined.
The movie
effect is a fragile one. When me and Sam went to see the most recent Star Wars
film, it was in the afternoon in one of the smaller screens in the local
Multiplex. For some reason, the sound channel carrying the dialogue stopped
working halfway through. We could hear the sound effects and the music, but the
character’s lips moved, and no sound came out. I went and found a young man in
the sweet shop who promised he would attend to it. I went back to my seat and
watched the partially silent space opera unfold. Then, suddenly, the dialogue came
back. Hurray!
The movie
stopped mid-frame and the sweet shop guy appeared in front of the screen. “Sorry
about that,” he said, “I will rewind the film for you. How far back should I go?”
The consensus was that fifteen minutes would be about right. He vanished and, a
few moments later, the film on the big screen started cranking back, just like
it would on your DVD or streaming.
The point is
that ‘cinema rewind’ has forever since coloured my view of the cinema
experience. Before that, there was a naive impression of huge film reels and coordinated
change over of projectors. The ‘rewind’ drew back the veil and showed the mundane
reality of digital projection at work.
These things are fragile. They're either perfect or no good at all.
10.01 am and,
once again, I don’t know what to write now. I had no idea I was going to write
that ‘Star Wars Rewinded’ bit so I suppose that’s the 'car pushing' effect in
action. What now though?
Suppose we
were in the pub, having an Americano ‘cos the sun/yardarm thing is not quite
right yet. The conversation has momentarily lagged. What would I tell you?
I got an
image for the poster for the new play. I’m very happy about that. I was surfing
Flickr looking for something that might work when I came upon the perfect
image. It was both exciting and nervous making. If the owner of the photo doesn’t
allow me to use it, then it’s all for naught. I banged off a message, knowing
full-well that Flickr messages are not often read and even less often replied-to.
Wonder of wonders, a short time later, a reply came back. Yes, I can use the
image. This is bigger than it might seem. It’s like a sort of benediction. A
note from the fates that this play-thing might just go quite well. And why
wouldn’t it? I have such a stellar cast and such a lovely venue in The Linenhall.
Plus, the rehearsals are so good. Funny and collaborative is the best of ways.
It’s all very exciting.
That’s all
I want to say about it for now but, rest assured, you’ll hear more about it soon.
10.11am and
1,000 words are in the bag (or they will be when I’ve done this bit). God knows
they aren’t particularly good words and there isn’t a lot of value in here for
you the valued reader. I’m sorry about that. I’ll do better next week. Part of
the reason I’ll do better is because I pushed myself to do this one today. The
writing muscle had been stretched. That will serve me well for next time. At
least, that’s how it usually works.
Have a good
day. Do something nice for yourself.
Now… Cornflakes.
