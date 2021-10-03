Metal Gear Bond Kicks the World Back Onto its Axis

I can’t ever tell you if a film is good or bad. I just can’t. All I can do is tell you if I liked it or not, it’s for you to draw your own conclusions from there.
So, this
won’t be a review of the new Bond movie. It will just be one of my typical Sunday
morning short pieces. Except, this time, it’s about how I went to see a
particular movie at the first opportunity so that it could be all mine rather
than just an amalgam of what every else might say about it.
I only do
this ‘Early Bird’ thing with the Bond movies and it’s a long-standing
tradition. The first night of ‘The Man with the Golden Gun’ was my first non-parent
accompanied evening show. Even back in the London/Timothy Dalton days, I would
be into Leicester Square on the opening Friday evening. Making up my own mind
before everybody else told me what to think. It’s always been a rare
opportunity to catch something before everybody else does. The movies have
always come out on this side of the world a week before America gets them so,
just for once, we could be ahead of the game.
Enough, already.
Tell us about your day at the movies, Ken. How did it go?
I sloped
off work. Four O'clock on Thursday. I work for myself so it’s not quite a salacious as is might sound but
it’s still a thing I never do. I hatched the plan on the Sunday before. I
rarely do anything purely for myself. That makes me sound like a saint, which
I’m patently fucking not, but I do tend to overlook myself sometimes in the
rush of everyday life. Would I, could I, continue the tradition of seeing these
silly old flicks the moment they came out? I could. I would.
The cinema was only letting fifty people in. That suited me just fine. I hadn’t been in over two years, and I didn’t need it to be a buzzing occasion. In fairness, it felt a bit like coming home although I haven’t been the most faithful of attendees, even pre-pandemic. The audience was made up of a few couples with quite a few dad and son combos, which was nice. There was also a few solo males like me. To be expected. I bought a bag of Maltesers and, true to form, had most of them eaten before the iconic gun barrel sequence even rolled. Then we were off.
But I can tell you that I really,
really liked this one.
Do with
that what you will. I have to be a little careful. Bond films, for me, are a
lot like the Ghost of Christmas Present in A Christmas Carol. They both come on
the scene all massive and boisterous but, as time ticks on, they deflate and come
to seem more ordinary. This continues until they appear on ITV4 for the
twentieth time, and you can’t bear to look at them again. This happened most
notably with the most recent Spectre. Only 'From Russia with Love' has retained, and even improved on, its initial sheen. The others have faded like a festive season. But in their ‘Early Morning, Christmas
Day’ mode, when everything is bright and shiny and new, man they can be really
something. And, sitting there in Mayo Movie World in the dark, with the dregs
of my sweetie bag in my lap, this new film was really something.
For me,
Daniel Craig’s - and Purvis and Wade’s - crowning achievement has been to
redefine the character as a man. Where other JBs might delight in late night
gambling, clandestine affairs, and myriad assassination, Craig’s man has
evolved in someone who tends to find his joy in people. From being a
misogynistic clothes horse, JB has become a fella who talks just like we do
(90% of the time) and who doesn’t suffer bloody fools gladly. If not a depth,
there is at least a firm reality to him.
You might
have got a sense by now that I’m not going to tell you much about the actual
film, beyond that I liked it. You can get all that plot stuff elsewhere. Like I
said, this is not a review. I will say roughly three things about it, none of
which will spoil your film or your day.
Firstly, director
Cary Joji Fukunaga and cinematographer Linus Sandgren have delivered a
beautiful product. I had often thought how I’d like to see JB in action here in
Ireland and the Skyfall finale, with its Scottish setting, came close to that.
But the foggy Norwegian Woods section of the new film come closest of all. It
is a beautiful thing. There is also what I would call a ‘Metal Gear Solid’
sequence in the film where JB has some bigwigs in his earpiece telling him how
things stand while he ruthlessly picks his way through a ‘level’, dispatching
villains hither and yon. For me, it is pure video game cinema and, as an
antidote to all the caring and feeling that necessarily goes on elsewhere in
the flick, it is very welcome.
Reservations?
Well of course there are some. Elements sometimes fee shoehorned into the plot
to satisfy respectful nods to earlier times. Like the poison garden from Fleming’s
novel ‘You Only Live Twice’ or Dalton’s V8 Volante, which has a dust sheet
whipped off it like it’s going to do something brilliant and then it doesn’t. Some
characters have nothing to do and are just there because they were there
before. One particular minor casting choice seems very strange indeed. Bad guy Malik
is just okay, and Waltz is largely neutered.
But these
are quibbles. For two hours and forty-five minutes, I became immersed in the
show. And though it’s a fine movie (in my opinion only) nostalgia and relief certainly
played their part in achieving that. After a long pandemic run, I was back in a
cinema and Metal Gear Bond was kickstarting my normal life. In the end, what with
one thing and another, was there even a hint of a little_
No! Big
guys don’t do that. Nuh huh. Never.
I sat
through the end titles, as I always try to, even though the lights might be up,
and the clean-up folk mobilising. Hans Zimmer delivered his ‘BRAAMS’ moment
after we heard a golden oldie favourite all shined up. And then those old
familiar final words on the screen ‘James Bond will Return’.
Of course,
he will. When I was a kid, this end message would always give me a buzz. This
time, not so much. It is a compliment to the film that I actually considered
that there could perhaps be no more. That everything that could be done, had
been done. We’ll see what happens, I guess.
Finally, as
Daniel Craig finishes his tenure, I’ll give him the best kudos I can. As a
lifetime fan of the series, everything allowed, he has, in my opinion only,
been the best of all James Bonds.
You just can’t
say more than that.
