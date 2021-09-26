Further Afield

Back in 2017, I did a post about my younger son heading off on his school trip to Barcelona. The quiet joy and the dull ache of it all. You can have a look at it here if you’re bothered. This week, four and a half years later, and he’s off on a plane again. This time, though, he’s not coming back on Saturday night.
It’s all
good. He turned twenty-one just after he left and he’s a seasoned university-goer
who is well-used to living away from home and looking out for himself. He’s
been looking forward to going and will be back in this country come Christmas.
So, it’s all good.
Still, the tug.
Neither of
us had been to an airport for a couple of years. Where have all these cars come
from? We have to go up and up and up through the multi storey car park to even
get a smell of a parking space.
The
automatic bag check in machine nearly defeats us at the first hurdle. No matter
what touch pads we touch or how we present the damn case, the device will not
co-operate. All around us, people are weighing their bags, attaching their
sticky labels, and moving on while we remain confounded. It is almost enough to
make you say, ‘sod it, let’s just bugger back home and try again next year when
it’ll all be easier.’ But no. It turns out we have chosen a machine where someone
has abandoned their check-in in mid process. A quick shift to another machine
and everything is fine. We are as good at it as everyone else at this.
A brief
discussion about going through security, which has always confounded both of us
a little. ‘Best take the Docs off, stick ‘em in a tray. The eyelets might set
some bloody thing off.’
Then it’s
the departure gate, up the long escalator that seems to get you halfway up into
the sky already. That’s as far as I can go, Buster. A brief tight hug. Weave
your way through the simple maze of queueing-barriers. Round the corner past
passport control. A fleeting wave and gone.
I find a quiet
spot. He’s never flown on his own before. There’s security, find the gate, fly,
land, find the baggage, get the transfer, find the place, find the room, get
settled… ‘Know what, though? It’ll be fine. The Dude is calm and resourceful.
Everything is doable, nothing is all that hard.
The occasional
text throughout the day confirms all this. Everything gets done. Any glitch is
waltzed through. I’m an old fool to ever consider worrying. But you do, don’t
you? It’s hard not to.
It reminds
me of something I’ve forgotten or at least of something I know but which isn’t
as much to the forefront of my mind as it used to be. It’s just this. You have to
do hard things to do great things. The easiest route to everything is not
always the best. You have to occasionally pull up a stake, shake your leaves a
bit, stretch out to the sun.
I’m only
writing this for all the parents and young adults who are feeling that university
separation tug in this current week. I don’t think you are alone, and I don’t think
you should feel that you are. Everybody feels the tug, I reckon, it’s only
natural. Plus, as with most everything, our Pandemic has made it all that
little bit harder. We’ve all been comfied-up together for a long time and, even
if it hasn’t always been totally idealistic for everybody, it’s still something
we’ve got used to having. It makes the tug that little bit jerkier.
So be easy
on yourselves, parents and children of the newly separated generation. If I
know anything, it will get easier quite quickly, even if it never quite gets A-Okay.
Our practically
grown-up kids are off on something like a slightly qualified Star Trek mission.
Boldly going where it sometimes feels like nobody has ever gone before.
And they'll be fine.
Touched a lot of heartstrings Ken , , Leaving nest always tough, then grandchildren doing it ( Sophie at Oxford ) Chemistry working on vaccines. Best of luck to youngest , confident he will enjoy and make Dad proud . Hope all keeping well
