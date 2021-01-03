The Year of Getting Better

There’s no doubting it’s going to take a little time.
There’s
also no doubt that some wounds cannot be healed and no amount of getting better
is going to fix that.
But, accepting all that, the clock has ticked around and there is a new number on the wall. It’s silly, it’s just another day, it means nothing. Except it does. It can mean everything, if we want it to. 2020 went badly. Not everything was bad but, hell, a lot of it was. And now it’s gone. The story of 2020 is written, the book is closed.
There will be no more from 2020.
This is
2021.
Trump is
going. He will not be back, though we will have to keep a weather eye out for
his apprentice, whoever that might turn out to be. There is a vaccine. It
works. We will get it. The figures will tumble and we will emerge, blinking,
into some kind of daylight.
I believe
all this. Call me an old fool, though not in the comments section because I
will just edit them out.
We can look to this coming year with relief and optimism. To at least some of the current shit, there is an end in sight. But it’s like being out at sea in a storm. It’s like being able to see the port, the distant harbour light out there on the dark horizon. A twinkling beacon across the crashing waves and the teeming rain.
Home.
And you
know what I’m going to say next. I know you do.
We’re not
there yet. We can see the port and it’s growing a little closer every hour. But
we are still at sea and the sea is big and hostile. We have to keep our wits
and sail this skiff safely into that harbour. We might have to tack away a bit,
in order to get there. We might even lose sight of the warm light as we do it.
We might still have to get extremely bloody wet.
But we have
to do our best not to be swept overboard, particularly when we are this close
to home. Cling on. Sing a shanty. Keep your flask of tea full. And, for
heaven’s sake, don’t let the guy in the luxury cruiser tell you it’s not a
storm at all. It is. It really is. It could tumble you into the sea and that guy
in the big boat won’t even bend to pull your ass back out.
All that
shit about it being darker before the dawn. I never bought into that. I always
thought it was darker right in the middle of the night, when the sun was farthest
away. But I’m getting it now. Because I can feel the dawn over that horizon, I
can really feel it. But it’s dark, isn’t it? It’s darker than any other time in
this night and it might get darker yet before that dawn. It might get
well-dark.
But don’t
fret, at least not too much. Your job is to keep yourself well. By doing that,
you’re playing your part in keeping all of us well. It’s that simple.
We’ll get
to port. It won’t be long now.
And
remember, you don’t have to personally witness every single raindrop to get there.
You don’t have to shout out every time a wave throws us into the sky and back
down with a gun-wrenching crash. You just have to keep on.
Happy new
year. That’s what it will be. Not for everyone but for more than last year.
Hold that
thought.
Land ho.
Footnote
– I realise that this is almost the exact same post as the one I wrote a few
weeks ago. Sorry about that. It’s just where my head is at.
1 comment:
It's OK. Not everybody read the other post -- I didn't and I feel a bit guilty about that. But it's all truth and we can never get enough of that stuff, no matter how bad or good it is. We need to be hit on the head again and again for even some of it to sink in.
Keep on keeping on.
