The Trajectory of Work

Mostly this happens in my kitchen, where the bin sits majestically in the corner over by the back door. I tend to throw non-food items, for good reason, which I’ll come to in a minute.
The bin sits with its lid open, mostly because it no longer closes, and it is like an open mouth begging for a bacchanalian grape to be popped inside.
I do what I can.
The reason
that I don’t throw foodstuffs at my bin is pretty easy to figure out. It’s because
I’m a bloody awful shot. If I threw everything that came into my hand in the
kitchen, then the walls and floor that adjoins the bin would be smeared with unmentionable
stains of all shapes and sizes. That wouldn’t do at all. Mostly, I just restrict myself to
packaging and balled-up kitchen roll.
My sons are
kind in encouraging this little enthusiasm or at least in not berating me for
it. There is often a quiet respectful nod when some errant piece of cellophane
shoots its way above the kitchen table and hits home. By the same token, there
is a quiet and understated 'looking the other way' for the majority of times when
I miss.
(I’ve
just realised, this is going to be one of the most blindingly obvious posts I’ve
ever written. Better brace yourself.)
I’ve learned
to adapt emotionally to my poor stats in hitting the bin. In the simplest
terms, I take inordinate pleasure when my shot hits home and I immediately write
off every attempt that fails. That pleasure I take does not manifest itself externally.
I do not, for example, run circuits of the kitchen table with my jumper pulled
over my head while whooping in an upper register. None of the above. I just do
a small mental fist pump and feel better about myself, both as an athlete and a
marksman. The failure routine just involves strolling over to the bin, picking
up the misdirected missile, binning it, and getting on with things without further comment.
I have learned
two things from my career of throwing things into the kitchen bin. I’d like to share
them with you if that’s all right. After that, I’ll turn them into the most
obvious metaphor in human history. Then we can all go home. Sound good? Great,
let’s get it done.
Here’s the two things I’ve learned:
1) If I feel that
it matters that I hit the bin, then I am far more likely to do so.
2) Whenever I
shoot with a low trajectory, I invariably miss.
To quote MC
Hammer, let’s break it down.
I’m in the
kitchen by myself. I have some redundant piece of detritus in my hand. I toss
it carelessly at the bin. I will miss, it’s a given. If one or other of my
family is in the room or, God help me, if all of them are there then I will
most likely hit home. It’s about focus and about feeling that what I am about
it do is important and that it matters. That’s the difference.
That second
point is more technical. It’s about trajectory. I have a tendency to shoot
straight for the bin. A hard straight shot that looks great when it goes in.
But it doesn’t go in all that often. Whenever I choose a high looping trajectory,
my chances of success increase by many times. The balled-up kitchen roll rises,
rises, then drops neatly into the centre of the bin. It’s the best way.
Sermons and
sitcoms are often the same in having this trait; they often drop a little ‘moral
of the story' bit right at the end. This is also true with some of my blog posts. I
tend to sermonise. Sorry about that. It is Sunday after all.
So here it
is, the sermon bit.
These two
lessons I’ve learned from hitting and missing my kitchen bin also serve as a
useful guide in my attempts at having a creative life outside of my normal one.
I write but I don’t write for a living, that work lies elsewhere. But my ‘Bin
Theories’ help me with the writing part and can similarly be applied to whatever
your creative endeavour is too.
You know how
this will work already but let me spell it out, if only to further tick you
off.
Whenever you’re doing your own creative thing, try thinking about throwing stuff in the
bin… no, not like that. I mean the mechanics, and the emotional engagement of throwing
stuff in the bin. Do 1) and 2).
Firstly, go about the work like it matters hugely, not like it’s some time killing exercise in a back
room that will never go anywhere.
Secondly,
aim high with your work. Aim exceedingly high.
When I
write a little play or a film or something, I am not writing it for the local
village hall or for a YouTube upload seen by twenty friends. I am writing for
Broadway and Hollywood. Every time. This encourages me to keep my game up as
much as I can. Second best will not do. A quick stab at it… will not do. It has
to be the best it can be.
And in this
aiming high and pretending it matters hugely, my work follows a similar
trajectory to that ball of aluminium foil that I just hit the bin with. It
soars high for a moment, it scrapes the ceiling, it touches Hollywood and
Broadway for a brief moment… and then it comes back down to exactly where it
belongs.
That final
home for the work might well be the village hall or the limited YouTube
viewing. That’s fine. That’s the nature of creative work for most of us and it's probably where it belongs. But if
it hadn’t scraped the ceiling for a brief moment on its way there, it would not be nearly as good as it is and it might have never got there at all.
Here endeth
the lesson. Turn to Hymn number 578 – ‘Why Can’t You just Dop It In, Like
Everyone Else?’
The
collection plate will be coming around shortly.
