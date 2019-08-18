Inconsistently Grumpy

There can be no doubt at all about it. I am getting grumpier as I am getting older.
Yes, I am bloody sure. Thank you very much!
(Sorry. Sorry.)
I don’t even mind it all that much. It seems a natural function of aging, that one would get a little more miserable. It’s nothing to be too alarmed about.
But what is worrying is the level of inconstancy I am bringing to my grumpiness. The only consistent thing about my ill-humour is how consistently inconsistent I am.
Of course it makes sense. Read it again!
(Sorry. Sorry.)
Take today. Please, take today.
I was driving to the butcher’s shop, as you do. Cruising up the street, keeping an eye out for a parking space. What happened? I’ll tell you what happened. At the traffic lights at the end of the street, a pedestrian walked out in the middle of the traffic and just expected me to stop to let them over. I had a green light, they didn’t. Never mind, here we go. ‘Straight out in front of me.
“Bastard… fucker…,” I muttered as I sailed on past them, hopefully making my point about them waiting their turn to cross the bloody road.
So I got parked around the corner and I trotted over to the butcher’s shop, like a good thing, and then I trotted back again. Except, when I got to the traffic light at the end of the street, I thought I saw an opportunity to slip across the road, between the oncoming cars, without having to wait for the pedestrian light. But, guess what? The oncoming car wouldn’t even slow down a little bit to let me nip over. Not even a little biddy-bit.
“Bastard… fucker…,” I thought as he sailed on past me. Probably feeling smug for having made some dumb-shit point about me having to wait my turn before crossing the road.
And then it struck me. It’s struck you already but it only struck me then. You’re evidently a lot quicker than I am.
I had succeeded in being grumpy on both sides of the exact same scenario within the space of five minutes.
This was impressive… and also a bit worrying.
I don’t want to turn into some West of Ireland Victor Meldrew, finding fault from every possible angle. I want to be reasonable in my grumpiness. To be justified in my little annoyances.
Plus there’s the hypocrisy inherent in the above situation. How can I be outraged about doing something and then go and do the exact same thing myself, expecting it to be all right?
It reeks of entitlement and general all-round silliness.
So, as of today, I resolve to do better. I will be as grumpy as hell but I will be consistent in it too.
No need to thank me.
Move on.
