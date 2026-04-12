None of which has much of anything to do with this week’s
post. If there is any relevance in that first paragraph it is probably this;
After eighteen years of (more-or-less) weekly posts, it becomes quite easy to
categorise the entries into quite a small list of subjects. I tend to wander
around in the same circles I have always wandered around. A list of recurring themes
for the 900 or so posts on here might include ‘Stupid Things I do', Trying to
Write’, ‘Memories of Childhood’, ‘Movies’ or, in latter years ‘The Cat’ or, in
latter months, ‘The ‘Thing.''
Another of these regularly revisited categories would certainly
be ‘The Poor Quality of Driving in the World.’ I seem to have come back to this
time and time again, usually with some instance of less-than-optimal interaction
out there on the road, each time with a slightly different complaint. I’m aware
that it’s one of the less engaging themes I pursue but you type where your
heart takes you with this type of endeavour and I am often taken there, out onto
the road, the footpath, the pedestrian crossing.
I think the reason I often swerve back to this subject is
potentially interesting. It’s almost a ‘split personality’ kind of a thing. When I’m
on foot, observing the ways of the everyday motorist, I maintain a stoic,
frequently troubled aspect. But, when I’m behind the wheel myself, I can sometimes
step back and see myself as the kind of prick who would piss me off if I was
standing on the pavement watching me go by. Does that even make sense? Split
personality stuff is tricky at the best of times.
Which takes
us, rather convolutedly, to this week’s subject matter, which can be summed up neatly
by the title of the piece. Don’t drive at me.
I think this
is a relatively new thing. Or maybe I just started to notice it when my
ambulatory skills became a little compromised in recent months. No, we won’t
talk about the ‘thing’ again except to say that I may not be able to get out of
the way of oncoming traffic as nimbly as I used to. Perhaps that’s why this
behaviour is now on my radar where it rarely seemed to be before.
What is it,
is this:
At a
pedestrian light, or a zebra crossing, or, lord help us, a courtesy crossing,
cars will stop and I will cross. Sometimes the driver will wave me across impatiently
as if I am some waif who has been permitted into their sitting room to light
the fire. “Get it done and begone as quickly as possible, fool!” Man, that
pisses me off. The implication is that the driver’s time is more important than
mine because, to quote David Byrne, they’re behind the wheel of an automobile.
While, to quote Richard Pryor, the only thing I’m pushing is my Hush Puppies. ‘Verily,
fuck you,’ I say to myself as I amble across in front of the belligerently gesticulating
hand of the driver.
This relates
to my current problem. It’s perhaps a second cousin to it. But it isn’t it.
What it
really is, is this:
Cars stop
and I amble across. Then, when I’m about half way over the road, and when I’m often right in front of the waiting car, said car starts to ease forward. Gently,
gently, rolling towards me, encouraging me on, and almost brushing my declining
butt as I pass beyond the fender of the car.
I don’t like
this. That’s the point of this week’s blog post. I don’t like that shit one
little bit.
Granted, my
example is an extreme occurrence. Not every car brushes me as I get past them.
But this gentle rolling towards me as I cross, that is a very real and a very
regular thing now. “I’ll let you over,” the driver seems to be saying to
themselves, “but I’m going to give you the absolute minimum time to do it. I’ll
roll towards you a bit, as you walk, where’s the harm in that? Eh? Eh?”
Where’s the
fucking harm? You tow rag, you asshole. I’ll tell you where the fucking harm
is.
You are
pinning my life, or at least my continued wellbeing, on your clutch control.
Here you
are, easing towards me, letting your clutch pedal out gently. Coming at me but
under such wonderful control. Supposing your foot slips or your control slips?
You are a millimetre from leaping your horrible little motor forward and
hitting me, rolling gently towards me as you are. And for what? Where are you
going with such sacred urgency that you can’t just sit and let me cross the
goddamned road without spaffing your need to get on all over my day.
It annoys
me. Can you tell?
Don’t be
rolling forward gently at the poor soul crossing the road in front of you. You’re
not in that big a rush and, frankly, you’re not that good a driver. Sit there
like a good person and let me get over the road. Then on you go.
I sometimes think
that if those public service driving adverts had a little more swearing in
them, they might have more impact.
I’m here if
you need some input on that.
No comments:
Post a Comment