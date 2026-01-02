Do Not Sigh, Do Not Weep

Whenever our Aunt Rosaline came home to visit, it inevitably caused quite a stir.

Rosaline, my mother’s younger sister, had gone to live in Boston when she was just eighteen years old. And we, being just kids, had never known her as a person who came from our home town of Sligo. She was America through-and-through and when she came to visit, she turned our world upside down in all the best possible ways.

As I recall, from a distance of over 55 years, Her coming was foretold in strange ways. My Dad, who never veered into poetic quotation beyond a stray line from Lake Isle of Innisfree, started randomly reciting the opening lines from a poem by James Clarence Mangan, “Oh my dark Rosaleen, do not sigh, do not weep. The priests are on the ocean green, they march along the deep.” All my life since, I have secretly almost-believed this poem was about Rosaleen coming across the ocean green to see us. I also firmly believed that the song, “She’ll be coming round the mountain when she comes,” was about the arrival of Rosaleen and the surprisingly circuitous route she might take to get to us.

Rosaline brought with her a blast of warm air from a newer world. She set herself up in the front room of Granny’s (her Mother’s house) and lived out of a set of white suitcases that overflowed with cartons of Pall Mall menthol cigarettes. My Dad took a moment to acclimatise to her American accent, sitting on the winders of Granny’s stairs, looking out the front door over Sligo Quay below, and quietly repeating the affirmation ‘Riiight’ after every time Rosaline used it.

I don’t know what age I was when Rosaline first came home. I know I was small. I thought she was a celestial being of sorts and I was in awe of her. She taught me things that have stayed with me all my life. How to use a nail brush to keep dirt from gathering under my fingernails. The taste and texture of Yogurt (completely unknown to me before that) and most resiliently, the importance of always walking on the outside of the pavement when stepping out with a lady. This is something I still insist on doing in my everyday life, as a given, and Rosaline showed me that.

My beloved Aunt Rosaline passed away on 28th December 2025. May she rest in peace.

When Rosaline got married, I would say around 1970, her Mother and Father, my Granny and Grandad, travelled to Boston for an extended stay around the time of the wedding. This was an unheard-of excursion for two people of their vintage. My grandad, a stevedore on the Quay below his house, may have dispatched many ships in that direction but could not have dreamed of ever going there himself. Rosaline lifted them across the ocean and showed them her world and, upon their return, they seemed to my young eyes to be bigger and stronger and easier in themselves, having struck out into the wide world and seen their youngest daughter so excellently wed.

Granny and Grandad returned with an album of the most amazing wedding photos. Grandad tall and proud in a white suit. The bride and groom resplendent. They also brought an eye-watering array of gifts for me and my brothers. A cassette tape recorder for one, a Polaroid camera for the other (back when each of these things were James Bond-level exotic technology) and for me, as the youngest, an unthinkably special thing. The story I was told, at seven, was that Rosaline and Evan couldn’t think what to send me until, one day, Evan went out and came back and said, “This is for Kenneth.” A gold watch. A real gold wrist watch. I wore it everywhere for many years. A sign that I was special, all the way from America.

Rosaline’s husband, Evan, was an extraordinary man. He was very tall and strong and handsome while also being very gentle and thoughtful and kind. He came to visit us with Rosaleen and we had never seen his like in Sligo. He struck up a quiet, special, friendship with my late older brother Michael. They were both quiet, special, guys. He scoured the town of Sligo for a bottle of wine because, being Yugoslavian, he liked a tiny tipple with his dinner. He found one of those bottles of Chanti with the straw covered based to the bottle. Years later, I remember reminding him how he enjoyed that type of Chiani and he smilingly whispered how he hated it but it was the only red wine he could find in our town.

After Rosaline and Evan had Evan Junior and then Amy, they all came home on several occasions and it was always a whole new breath of a different air. They were beautiful children with auburn hair and brown eyes which stood out among the Sligo brown hair/blue eye mix. Evan Jnr. ate Ravioli, which we had never heard of, and drank apple juice, which we had never tasted. He had a games console back home called ColecoVision and it annoyed him that the episodes of The A Team on TV in Ireland were months behind his. But he really liked our white sliced bread with butter on. We couldn’t imagine how something so ordinary could elicit anything more than the most basic response… but it did. Amy was littler and didn’t express her likes or dislikes so memorably at that time.

In December 1989, my Fiancé Patricia and I set off on a year’s trip around the world and our first stop was in Boston with Rosaline and Evan Snr and Evan Jnr and Amy. We spent three weeks with them, on the run-in to their Christmas. I have never felt more welcomed or comfortable in another person’s home than I did then. I skiied with Evan Jnr and his friends in New Hampshire, gaining an interesting injury and a lifelong scar. I helped Amy with a book project deadline, showing her how reading the first line of every chapter might get her through. I drank Evan Snr. Draft Mickleob from the little bar in the corner of the kitchen. This, I feel, was when I got to know Rosaline best. The excellent cook, the ultra-generous host, (which was always echoed by gentle hard-working Evan), the feisty defender of her family and her beliefs. We sat up late into several nights in her kitchen, conversations ranging across all kinds of broad subjects. Her energy never waned, no matter the hour. Her light was always burning brightly, from where I was sitting at least.

To my regret, I lost touch with Rosaline after my Mother – her sister – died. No good reason, just life and perhaps stasis on my part.

Although I will continue to regret that falling off of communication, I will know that Rosaline Mihaich has always been, and will always remain, a very large influence in my life and in how I deal with people and challenges.

My Dad’s ancient recitation of ‘Dark Rosaleen’ may not offer much ease, at your sad passing, but his fall back material of ‘Inishfree’ may offer us some word or two of solace.

“And I shall have some peace there, for peace comes dropping slow…”

Rest in peace, Dear Rosaline. 

You were very special indeed.

K x

