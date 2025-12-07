That’s the blog post for this week. There’s no real need to
read any more. I may expand on the above couple of sentences a little bit. I may
waffle. But I don’t expect to reach any meaningful insights or conclusions
beyond that which has been set down in the lines above. It just is what it is.
I could make it easy and say that my giving up on Twitter (or X,
as at became) was the primary reason for losing touch as I have. I had to leave.
A critical point was arrived at, where I could no longer countenance sharing my
words on such a spoiled and demeaned landscape. I went over to Bluesky and
found some lovely people to chat to, some old Twitter renegades, some new
delightful folk. But the loose interactive cohort of old Twitter days was gone from
me.
I could certainly pin all this on my departure from Twitter
and wrap everything up nicely that way. But that wouldn’t really be the truth
of it. The truth is that the cohort had disbanded long before Twitter descended
into X and it all fell apart, for me at least.
So I ponder sometimes what happened. I am well capable of
dreaming up scenarios and reinventing history to suit some creative narrative of
my own making. So, I have to keep all that in mind if I ever embark on a flight
of fancy as to why so much contact was lost. In truth, I’ve only ever come up
with a total of two part-meaningful theories, both of them probably incorrect.
My first fanciful theory is that the death of my friend Simon
Ricketts marked the end of something substantial. That he was a glue that held
it all together, a beacon towards which many people sailed. I think there’s
some truth in this but I don’t think it’s a final reason in itself as to why
the fellowship broke. If Simon could, I think he would be aming the first to pour a trickle of
cold water on the idea. He might remind me that he was just a fella and that
was all there was too it. As a bonus, he would reassure me about the niggle I
have about using the word ‘friend’ about him in the first line of this paragraph.
We only met a few times and Simon was famously friends with most everyone who
came into contact with him. So how sad am I to still apply the word friend to
the rather passing acquaintance I had with him? But, like I said, Simon would
soon straighten me out on that, if he were here. He would assure me that we were indeed
mates and that that will never change. He’s not here to do it, so I do it for
myself, in honour of him. Simon was my good friend. Deal with it, Ken.
Was his passing an end of something? I have no doubt in my
mind that it was. But was it the end of everything? That, I’m less sure of.
My second fanciful theory is best summed up by a line from a
Neil Diamond song, “… as though I’d done someone wrong somewhere, but I don’t
know where…”. My over-active mind could easily conjure a scenario where I
did or said something wrong and, even though I have no idea what that might
have been, my involvement in the loose cohort ended as a result. Somewhere, on
some remote electronic interface, all of the old friends and confidants are
still there, chatting away to each other as they always did. Once every couple
of years referring briefly to the terrible faux pas that Armstrong made, shuddering
briefly, then moving on.
I don’t believe this. Not at all. But I feel it’s worth
mentioning because I bet I’m not the only one who could think like this, if I
permitted myself to do so. Sometimes it’s a long trek across Social Media
without a drink of water and one can get to wondering where the hell everyone has got to.
So I set this notion down, not to make myself look foolish, which I fully realise
I am doing, but to show other like-minded people that they are not alone if they ever think like this.
And finally, to quote another song, Tom Waits this time, “Charlie, for
Chrissakes, if you wanna know the truth of it…”
The simple truth of the entire affair is that time passes (“listen… time
passes"). We move on and we move away. We slip apart. No one, two, or three
things made it happen. No horrible incident made it happen. It just… happened.
I run into members of that Old School all the time, on the
electronic highways. Someone likes something I typed or sends me a warm little
message or I do the same for them. There was never any dissolution or break up of fall
out or loss. There is only time and moving on.
And the final truth, if one could face it?
There never really was a cohort.
There was a lively, warm, engaging, occasionally messy, juxtaposition
of messages from a time when a lot of good people were all in the same place at
the same time. It never really existed and paradoxically, it could never really last.
So, as you can tell from all of the above, I don’t really
know what it was, let alone where it went.
And, if I miss it now and again, from time to time, well
that’s okay too.
2 comments:
I thoroughly enjoyed t that Ken! For sure are all circling around the sun in different patterns.
I think the thing is that social media just became a far more unpleasant place, so some people moved across but a lot of folk just gave up on it. I'm still there but I contribute less and less because nothing is as engaging as it used to be, and I can see where the pile-ons are going to occur and steer clear of them.
A lot of the world just feels like watching a car crash in slow motion now and the internet, which once had so much promise, has simply become a barbed battleground where life's nastiest edges are made jagged. There are people out there whose sole purpose seems to be as nasty and offensive as possible and I simply don't know how to relate to anyone who, given the choice to reinvent themselves as anything they choose (which is what the web effectively offers us) opts to be contemptible. It will never make any sense to me.
I think maybe there are some people who are so lacking in any pleasant characteristics that the only way they can get any kind of emotional reaction from somebody is by making them upset or angry, so that's how they get their strokes. They aren't the majority, maybe just 20%, but they are always online and waiting, which makes the whole process feel worthless.
I'm still out there, still posting, but so many people have deserted it now that, when I'm not provoking the trolls, it just feels like screaming soundlessly into the formless void. Still, you've gotta laugh, haven't you?
