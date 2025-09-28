The first is because it will be a major focal point of my life in the coming weeks and I probably won’t be able to think about anything else to write about.
The second is that I need to be talking
about it to try to encourage you local readers to come along and see the plays.
We have two nights worth of seats to fill and would love it if your bum was in
at least one of them.
(Not
implying that your bum needs more that one seat. Perish the thought!)
We’ve been
rehearsing the plays for quite a while now and if you were to ask me where we are at
right now, (Where are you at right now, Ken?), I would say it is all coming
together but it hasn’t quite come together yet. Are you familiar with that particular
moment? If you’ve involved in any kind of creative endeavour, I bet you
are. It’s an exciting time, a rather nervy time. A time of excitement,
anticipation, and bricking-it in approximately equal measure.
Yesterday I had the teenage playwriting workshop for three hours. I had a rehearsal of one of the plays straight after. This morning, I’ve been out early to the car boot sale, doing dodgy deals on antique stuff required for one of the plays. Flashing the cash and spitting on my hand. As I write this, I’m playing various bits of music and wondering how they will work if they're playing as the audience come in. I'm also simultaneously WhatsApping about the stage set up.
I
have a lot of help from a lot of great people in bringing these plays to the local
stage. Castlebar Musical and Dramatic Society is a great big machine that puts
on great big shows and to have their Rolls Royce engine driving my little plays is an
amazing thing.
The casts
are amazing too. The crème of acting talent coming together to bring these
tatty words to life.
Yes, it’s nervy.
Yes, it’s
busy.
But, yes, it’s
incredible too.
I feel so darned encouraged and accepted. All I need now is for the casts to get a warm round of applause from two packed houses on the 16th the 17th October. That’s not too much to ask, is it?
You can help by purchasing your tickets at www.thelinenhall.com or on your phone
via 094 90 23733
image of the poster above.
It’s a lot to
take on. Some might kindly tell me it's a little bit too much but I would respectfully disagree.
These kinds of opportunities come along only very occasionally and you have to
seize them with both hands, and a foot or two as well if needs be.
It’s a lot
of pressure but I gladly accept it.
I’m not
overwhelmed.
Whelmed,
maybe, but not overwhelmed.
