Joey Hits YouTube and Sees Some Action There

There comes that time in the life of a short film when it’s done all the festivals it can do and screened most of the screenings it can screen. When that time comes, it comes time for YouTube and Letterboxd and such.
This week was Joey’s week to debut on YouTube and it’s had a mighty good start with lots of views and lots of ‘Cards and letters from people we don’t even know’, to quote the old song. And, if you get that reference, I'm fairly impressed.
‘Joey Had Never Been Out of the City’ is a short film made by my friend-and-conspirator Richard Keaney from a short film script I adapted from a short story I wrote. (I’m doing all this repetition deliberately so don’t come picking me up on it). It was made on a budget of €2.75 (approx) but attracted some great production and acting talent, who all came along enthusiastically for the ride.
This is eternally appreciated and thanks very much to you all. x
For my part, I love to tell stories. In person, on a page,
on a screen, on a stage, I’ll always tell you something if you’ll let me. And the
opportunity to see my writing on a big screen in front of a captive audience
or, now, out in the universe for anyone to see… well it is serious bucket-list
stuff and it rocks my little world.
So, hopefully, there’s an imbedded link below to take you to the YouTube iteration of our short film. If you click on the photo on top, it should take you to YouTube, where the viewing experience might be better. If you’re heading over there, I hope you get some enjoyment out of it. Click a thumbs up, if that's not an offensive notion, or even leave a comment. It all helps to get 'eyes on.'
But for now, for us, as Two Brew said, ‘On to the Next’.
And if you actually get that reference, well then I’m extremely impressed.
No comments:
Post a Comment