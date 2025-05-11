Sunshine Gesture

It’s just a tiny
mime, really. One person meets another person on the street. They say hello and
then one or other of the people extend both their forearms out to the side,
keeping their elbows tight to their waist. Then they turn their hands palm upwards and
look briefly skyward. The other person will generally contribute something
like, ‘I know’ or ‘Isn’t it great?’ or ‘Long may it last.’ It’s a little pantomime
that says, ‘Look at me, I’m holding out my hands and there is actually no rain
falling on them. Can you believe it?’
Other
countries get sunshine, obviously, but there aren’t many places where it’s
arrival and persistence is celebrated quite so universally as it is here.
Here in the
West of Ireland, we don’t usually get weeks of continuous sunshiny days. We do
okay, the weather is generally mild and not too brutal, except in the very depths
of winter. But summers can be drizzly and cloudy and a bit dull sometimes, so
the arrival and persistence of some sunshine is an event worth remarking on and
even performing a little skit about.
We’ve just
had a few weeks of straight sunshine and there’s no question it raises the spirits.
People sit out on the grass on the Mall (which is like a village square, unusual
in Ireland) and stretch their white legs out. One prominent shopkeeper runs
her store from the seat of her moped on the street outside the shop. She goes
in when someone wants to buy something and chats to everyone that passes when her
wares are not required. Outer layers of clothing are abandoned by everyone throughout
the town and, of course, the weather is celebrated in practically every single
discussion that is held.
For my
part, I give up the umbrella that I nearly always carry. People remark on it. “We
must be in for a long spell; you haven’t got your brolly with you.”
This past few weeks have seen a
lovely spell of sunshine and warmth. The trees and birds have responded in admirable
fashion.
This
morning? Well, it’s drizzling once again. I hold up my palm and droplets fall
onto it. My phone says there’s a 40% chance of precipitation, at least that is
what I think it says. I’m never entirely sure. Whatever the phone app is saying, there’s a
dark cloud looming out behind the clothesline and I think that 40%, whatever it
means, may be a little bit optimistic.
Never mind.
We had joy, we had fun, as the old song goes. And the sunshine will come back
again one day soon.
In this we
hope and trust.
1 comment:
From what I can gather, and this may be wrong, the 40% isn't the odds of getting rain, rather it means that 40% of the area covered by the app is going to get rain. It's not brilliantly communicated, whatever it is.
