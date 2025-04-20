These days, there are many things can lasso and tie me up me that would never even have caused me to twitch back in my twenties or thirties. Take Irving Berlin for instance. Back in the day, I wouldn’t have thanked you for any mention of him. I knew some of his songs, as everybody does (whether they know it or not) but, beyond that his name evoked ‘old stuff’ and ‘out of date stuff’ and thus held no interest for a young Turk like me.
Times change. We change.
These days, I’m not an Irving Berlin fanatic or anything
close to that. But his songwriting talent amazes me, his songs grab me periodically,
and I find a large measure truth and authenticity in his work.
It’s Easter and that means that the film 'Easter Parade' is doing
the rounds of the TV channels. Oddly enough, I don’t think you’ll find it easily
on your television today but I’ve seen it appear three times in the last week and
if we still had TCM I’m sure there would have been a couple more. Like ‘White
Christmas’ before it, ‘Easter Parade’ seems to have now slipped into my consciousness.
It is a part of my Easter weekend and if I don’t see at least some of it, I
feel that I have missed out.
With ‘Easter Parade’ it is certain elements of
the film that grab me, rather than the overall thing. Certain moments and set
pieces make it special. For me, the musical number ‘A Couple of Swells’ is
quite close to perfection. ‘A Fella with an Umbrella’ is one of those myriads of
songs that Mum used to sing so it holds a place. ‘Drum Crazy’ is great showcase
for Astaire and for how effortlessly wonderful he was. Steppin’ Out is iconic
and jaw dropping in places. And ‘The Girl on the Magazine Cover’ seems naughty
no matter how you dress it up.
But the part that gets me the most comes right at the end.
Judy Garland decides to go and get Fred on her own terms. She sends him chocolates
and an easter bunny and a hat. Then she calls and serenades him as he tries on his
now garlanded top hat. The song she sings swells and sway and then easily
grows into being Easter Parade. “With your Easter bonnet with all the ribbons on
it, you’ll be the grandest fella in the Easter Parade…” Why is it a magical
moment, for me at least? I can’t really say. But it is. It’s a bit clunky and
old-fashioned and kitsch but I just think it’s great.
I think it’s best not to overthink why it is that something
hits home in a nice way. Best just to go with the flow and find that something
sweet and charming. To lay it out on a steel table and cut into it too deep
might mean that the magic might drain away and be lost. There’s no question
that it is largely due to sentimentality. These songs that were old when I was
young still prevail. My Mum sang them as a young woman, just as Judy and Fred
sang them in their time. And their times are all past now. Add to that that
this year’s 5th Avenue Easter Parade will happen later this morning
and my younger son now lives there. Will he walk the Avenue? I doubt it. But it
was unthinkable even last year that such a level of proximity could ever occur.
The world is a surprising and a fragile place and I guess we’d
best take warmth and nostalgia from wherever we may happen upon it. Even if it
is only a dated musical film on a late night channel or a clip on a YouTube
link.
Have a Happy Easter.
No comments:
Post a Comment