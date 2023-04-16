What a… Nice Man

I’m a really good liar… when I want to be. The reasons why not a lot of people know this are twofold. Firstly, I very rarely use this superpower of mine. I don’t use it professionally or in relationships. In fact, I only really ever use it for self-preservation. The second reason you don't know this is… well… because I’m a really good liar.
(Before I progress further, I should
say that there will be an element of strong language in this post so take a
view on that, eh?)
But, getting back to the
self-preservation thing, it’s definitely something I do; lying to survive. And,
mostly, it relates to cars and driving. I
get shirty, you see, when it comes to cars and driving. I say things that I
probably shouldn’t say or, more pertinently, that I shouldn’t be heard saying.
Sometimes, people hear me saying them and get a little belligerent. That’s when
I break out my little talent. I don’t know Kung Fu and I can’t give off a bad
smell like a skunk (well.. Friday nights, perhaps…) so I use what little talent God gave
me. I lie through my teeth.
You need a ‘For Instance.’ I
can tell, even from here. Okay, I’ll tell you one but, I warn you, you won’t
believe it. You’ll say, “He’s embellished that story. That dude never bought
that line.” But, if you think that, you’ll be wrong. Because I didn’t and he did.
I was walking through the TK
Maxx car park one day, heading to meet a good friend.
(Shoop da doo)
When I stopped to watch a
car drive along, across the roadway I was about to traverse.
(Cross la rue)
Sorry. Sorry. The
story just sounded like it might fit into that ‘Da Dooh’ song from ‘Little Shop
of Horrors.’ The one where Seymore finds Audrey II. I’ll stop it now. Sorry.
So this car was coming
towards me, and it was going very, very slowly. So slowly that I could have
probably stepped out and crossed in front of it and been halfway to my
appointment before it got to the place where I was standing. But I didn’t think
that was right. In fact, I became rather convinced that the car would stop for
me and wave me across, given how slowly it was going and all.
I waited and waited. The car
eased on through. Slowly, slowly, it came up alongside me. The driver and front seat passenger gave me no acknowledgement whatsoever.
As the car passed me. I
clearly uttered the following opinion:
“What a Fucking Asshole.”
The car went on and I
started over the road behind it but not before noticing the driver’s window had been
opened as the car had passed. I had crossed the road and was making my way on through
the large car park when my peripheral vision informed me that the car was
describing a very large, very slow, circle around the outer reaches of the
parking area. It was working its way back to me.
I kept walking. The car
closed in and eventually pulled up in front of me. Second time lucky, I guess.
Peering in the open nearside window I saw a little old lady in the passenger
seat. The driver was across the way. He was lurking in the gloom over there, but I could still tell
that he was an enormous tattooed man with a long grey goatee.
“Hey,” he said, across his
purse-lipped old Mum.
“Hey,” I replied.
“Don’t call me a ‘Fucking
Asshole’,” he said.
“Sorry?” I replied, he was a
long way into the car and he was also a little quiet. I had reckoned I had got the gist of his statement but
wanted to be sure.
Granny piped up.
“Don’t call him a
fucking asshole,” she said.
I remember that scene in the
first Terminator movie where there’s a guy at Arnie’s door asking questions and Arnie/Terminator has to come up
with a reply for him. You get to see his mind processes flicking through the
various options available to him.
I did that. When Granny said
‘fuck’ to me, I did that.
Here’s what I came up with.
I laughed at both of them. I
laughed warmly and with some enthusiasm. I could feel them both looking at me
in disbelief. He with all the brawn and Granny with all the outrage and the cute linguistics.
“You thought… you thought…,”
I laughed some more. “You thought I was calling you a Fucking Asshole?”
They looked at me some more.
“That’s so funny. What on
earth would I call you a ‘Fucking Asshole’ for? I mean, what did you do?”
They were clearly at a loss.
In their little world, they hadn’t done anything.
“I was talking to myself,” I
said, “I just remembered that I forgot to lock the office door and I called myself a
‘Fucking Asshole.’ I do it all the time.”
I shook my head in disbelief.
“You thought…” Then I laughed a bit more.
Then the man laughed and then
Granny sort-of laughed. I was kind of hoping she swear again ‘cos that was kind of
cool. “Man, you’re fucking crazy!” or something like that. But she didn’t.
I smiled some more and
pointed at them with the gun-fingers of both hands.
“Fucking assholes!” I said, in a poor New York accent and with a big smile.
Then they drove away.
As they went, I gave them a
warm wave, solely for the benefit of his rear view mirror. As I started once more on my way to my rendezvous, I reflected on the interaction that had just occurred.
“Fucking Assholes,” I said.
Was this an Audi? Audi drivers seem to be quite touchy, in my experience. As I was walking to my train one morning, an Audi came towards me with the stereo pounding. This is in a residential area before 6am, so you can guess near enough what I muttered. Anyway, he stopped, leaned out of his window and asked me what I'd called him. I responded with, "What? Sorry, mate, I was miles away, muttering about my boss." He laughed and drove on. The second time, same situation, different Audi, bass thumping pre-6am, I made the mistake of gesturing. He stopped, and this time I couldn't be bothered to blag it, so I told him what I thought of him before I walked off. Daft but I got away with it. It's not complicated though - keep the noise down in residential areas before 6am.
I’m laughing, a lot! ������
Fucking asshole ��
