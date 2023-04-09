We’ll All Still Be Here - Movements 8-14 – Not a Review

I was lucky enough to be
there for the final four movements. I wish I’d seen more.
The following are some of
the impressions I took away from being present for Movements 11 to 14. I am
mindful that subsequent movements, being in a different place and with
different participants, might evoke a completely different tone and a completely
different experience. so this is not a review. More of a record.
A couple of extracts from
the general parameters of the composition might help give an idea of what happens.
“This is a
theatre show. It is not an installation. It is also not a concert, or a 'jam
session'. Each performance of this show is a continuation of the overarching
musical composition entitled "We'll All Still Be Here". Each
performance is in seven movements. Movements cannot be repeated.”
“There is a
microphone at the front of the stage. Anyone may approach the microphone at any
time. They may use it however they like.”
“At the
beginning of each movement, the MUSICIANS walk onto the stage and take up their
instruments. Their instruments are already on the stage before they enter.
Vocalists just take their place on the stage. The MUSICIANS enter one at a
time.”
“At the end of
each movement, when the DIRECTOR states into the microphone that the movement
is at its end, the MUSICIANS exit the stage one at a time, staggered in the
same fashion that they entered.”
There are many other
parameters. It is an initially complex concept which ultimately presents as an
strikingly intimate and involving theatrical experience.
Some impressions:
Initially, upon entering the
theatre space, there is a rather anxious feeling of entering the unknown.
After a nice Japanese Bento Box lunch in town and a Spring-like drive out to the
Bellfield campus in the Easter sunshine, the interior of the theatre
immediately feels compressed and slightly alien. There is a large contingent of
musicians on stage, an attentive audience, a colourful diorama, darkness in
the tiered seating. The tone of the afternoon has suddenly changed and the change is momentarily hard to process.
But that is a fleeting
impression. The music coming from the stage may be improvised but the musicians
are all talented and experienced and part of their brief is to, “… usually
be in search of a 'blend', with no incessant discrepancies in volume or
intensity between instruments.” As a result the music comes across as
engaging and rhythmical and sonorous and pleasing. The musicians know each
other (which is another part of the brief) and, because of this, there is a
strong sense of friendship, fun, mutual respect, and general positive
engagement between the players on stage.
The formation of music by
this congenial collective quickly creates a strong impression that one is in a
safe space. A place where musical challenges may be issued but those challenges
will generally be open-faced and friendly, as opposed to being clenched and
belligerent.
Because each movement starts
with a single musician, builds and then ends with a single musician, the music
retains a singularly organic feel. The musicians are, at different times,
either enveloped in the music they are contributing or are reaching out with
eyes and smiles to their compatriots, seeking avenues of harmony and rhythm to
pursue together. Those moments of subtle interaction can seem more emphasised as a movement reaches a
close and the stage slowly becomes stripped of people. The remaining few players seem to seek each
other out more and subtly prompt each other through the final parts of the movement.
Then they also leave.
In the short spaces between
movements people congregate in groups outside of the space but communication is
not too casual or off-topic. There is a feeling that a work is in progress and
that there will be time for other niceties after it is complete.
Then there’s the microphone.
It stands at the centre of the stage, with ample space around it for anyone to
come from the audience and use it how they see fit.
Upon first arrival, and in
that initial bemused stage, the microphone and its stand appear like some sort of an unspoken
challenge. Come dance with me, if you dare. But that is just another one of those impressions that quickly dissipates. A young person springs onto the stage and radiates
brilliance, then another, then another. There is no unspoken challenge here,
just a proffered opportunity.
And the audience, liberally
sprinkled with performance students, migrate towards the mic
with fearlessness and ease. As the movements progress, the mic is rarely
untroubled, which is regularly engaging and funny and thought-provoking and sad.
But it is in the dying moments of each movement, as the mic becomes silent, and
the music regains the centre ground, that one realises that one could occasionally bear a
little more of the music and a little less of the mic.
But that is not the point of
the theatrical event; or, at least, I don’t think it is. These elements –
musicians, stage, microphone, audience, lighting, sound, imagery – they are all
put in place to see what transpires, to create a space where ‘something’ can, and hopefully will, happen. That ‘something’ may have an emphasis on words and stories in one
iteration while, in another, it might be a musical fiesta, overseen by a quiet mic and stand.
The performance is no
greater or no less for an occasional emphasis on microphone and words. It was
what it was. It will be something different every time.
I was not without complicity
myself, stealing the mic for a delivery derived from one of my old blog posts
‘Positive Pussy Won’t Tell’. Patricia scored with an inspiring piece that she had considered for a while and which she drafted in the car on the way up.
One of things I really
enjoyed about the performance was how the musicians, in the friendliest of
ways, did not always cede to those wordsmiths at the mic. This was not, after
all, a poetry slam or a writing/speaking event. By coming on stage, the
mic-people entered themselves into the contract. Their words might come punctuated with
soft backing airs or they might find themselves addressing the audience through a
maelstrom of symphonic goodness. You step up and take your chances. Just like
the musicians do. Today, you are a musician too.
For me, the most striking
synchronicity of word and music came when a student came up and read a section
from ‘A Monster Calls’ by Patrick Ness. The second most aligned moment was
when two people played rock/paper/scissors at the mic while the composer/percussionist
obliged with a rimshot punctuation over on the drumkit.
The performance provided moments and interactions and memories of a level that would satisfy most anyone at a theatrical event. These are memories, one feels, that may abide.
The girl who told a great story of her Grandad, evoking him in a way one feels he would have greatly enjoyed, who later retreated to a quiet position on the stage before erupting into a powerful soprano voice while doodling listlessly on a splash cymbal. One of many, many roving moments and interactions that made the day so, so, special. The journey so worthwhile.
Ultimately, the overriding impression
was of a celebration of community in music and word, of friendship and
creativity through friendship.
A red-letter day out.
