It’s a New Year, as of today. 2023. Happy New Year!
Because it all happens in
the twilight zone after Christmas, I find I have too much time on my hands and
I think about these things far too much. That’s why my New Year posts are often
a bit morose and navel-gazing. No change this year.
I’ve been walking around the
town as the sunlight fades from 2022 for the very last time. I didn’t have any
particular mission. I dropped into the office to make sure that everything was
still in one piece. I waved at the butcher. I contemplated buying some more
chocolate in the 2 Euro Shop but, in the end, I didn’t. I have enough.
What did I conclude, after
all my walking and butcher-waving and such? Where did I end up?
I’ll tell you.
I think each year is a bit
like a video game. Not any specific video game but rather a generic one where you’re
playing a character who is running, running, running through a world and, as
he’s running, running, running along, all kinds of things are being thrown at
him and all kinds of obstacles are in his way. He has to keep running but also
constantly duck and jump and roll and swerve and exclaim loudly… it’s Crash
Bandicoot, isn’t it? It sure sounds like Crash Bandicoot to me. I’ve never
played it myself but I watched the boys play it when they were younger. It was
fairly manic.
And every year that comes
along is just the same. Manic. I’ll run and jump and duck and dive and swerve
and exclaim loudly, just like ol’ Crash used to do.
Christmas is like the end of
a level. I get a break. I rest up. But I also lose the knack of playing the
level. The prospect of starting the next level – Level 2023 – becomes a bit
scary and daunting. Can I do it all over again? I’m not sure. My fingers twitch and I duck a little from side to side, even though there’s nothing to dodge
yet, nor for another few days.
But it will all be okay. Why?
Because it always is. I haven’t forgotten how to duck and swerve. The muscle
memory is all there, intact, and ready to roll. As soon as the first spear (or
whatever) gets chucked at me, I’ll be off again, making my moves.
From this vista, it all
looks and sounds terrible. A nightmare of never-ending challenges and stresses
and breathless exertion. It isn’t though. It’s all rather great. It’s a buzz.
Things get done. People and their needs get served. The world turns once again,
having paused for a week or so.
It’ll all be fine.
We’ll wish each other a
Happy New Year and kick back one more time and then off we’ll go again, full
tilt into Level 2023.
So I hope you have a Happy
New Year. I really mean it too. When I was young, it was just something you’d
shout on a dance floor in a vain hope that a brief snog might follow. But with
each passing year, it means more.
I hope you keep your health,
whatever health you have, and if it is not good health, I hope it improves. I
hope you are as happy as you can feasibly be and that you can keep the people
you love similarly feasibly happy. I hope those loved ones can stay around for
this next turn of the sun, and many turns after that. I hope at least one of
your wishes comes through, so long as nobody gets wounded in the process. I
wish you good ducking and good diving, good weaving and swerving and jumping
and sliding.
This new level? 2023? Knock
it out of the park.
I hope you high score it.
New Years have always felt a bit anticlimactic to me. It's like when you turn sixteen or twenty-one or sixty or any of those other milestone years because you don't feel any damn different the next day. My basic approach to most things is to keep my head down and hope for the best while half-expecting the worst which is how I'm approaching 2023, cautiously, not cautiously optimistically, just cautiously. Lunches with my daughter are back on now I feel safe enough to get on public transport and sit in a pub and I really ought to get my eyes tested soon as it's been almost three years. Other than it's business as usual. Might be nice to read a book this year since I couldn't focus long enough last year to read anything but since I'll just forget having read it within a week it's not as big a deal as it once was. I hope you have a good 2023, Ken, I really do. If you do you're the kind of chap who might actually be able to do something decent with it.
Thanks, Jim. That's a very nice thing to say. I wish you and Carrie a very happy New Year.
