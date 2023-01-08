Me? I don’t believe in ghosts.
But we have a ghost rug in
our living room.
As with many things, the
ghost rug has existed in the living room for quite a few years now and nobody
has paid it any mind. It is only in those Christmas times where you can find
yourself sitting around with not-too-much to do, it is only then that
considerations such as ghost rugs tend to spring to the fore.
“Hey, what is it with this rug?”
I asked one evening and, just like that, there it was, at the forefront of my
mind.
The rug itself is inauspicious
enough and it’s actually two rugs but I’ll get to that shortly. It sits in front
of the fireplace to prevent coals and such spilling accidentally from the fire
and doing a whopping-great burn mark in the good carpet. Since we got a stove
put in, it’s largely redundant because nothing is falling out of that glass-fronted
puppy. Still, there it remains. A reddish fluffy, quite small rug. Then we
changed it, just before the Christmas, to a much nicer patterned rug of colours
that I could not begin to describe. Looking back, it was probably the arrival
of the new rug that brought the haunting to such a prominent place in my Yuletide
consciousness. It was a case of ‘New Rug, Same Haunting.’ I though the change
of rug would stop what was happening from happening but it didn’t. If anything,
it only made it worse.
It's nothing much. No need
to be alarmed. The rug moves, you see, apparently all by itself. That’s the
long and the short of it. No headless horsemen appear, no flowing poached-egg
apparitions weave around the couch. It moves… and only a little bit.
You’re hooked though, admit
it, you’re just a wee bit intrigued_ oh, okay, see you next week then, maybe.
Here’s the deal. You put on
the fire then you straighten the rug so that is sits tightly up against the
front edge of the granite hearth. All neat and tidy and soon-to-be-warm and cosy.
You sit and watch some telly, maybe a Christmas University Challenge or a
recorded episode of Taskmaster. Then, sated in a light entertainment sense, you
look up to admire the small but beautifully formed fire… and the rug has moved.
It is no longer carefully aligned with the hearth, as it clearly had been when
you sat down. It is now unmistakably at an acute angle to the heath, to the tune of
an inch or possibly more. This happens all the time, every evening. You look at
the mat, you look away, and when you look back it has moved. One can only deduce
that there is indeed a ghost at work here and perhaps consider getting an
exorcist in.
Except, well… no, not quite.
You see, I don’t believe in
ghosts (we’re only halfway through, I will by the end, I promise) and
so there is a perfectly rational explanation for this rug which moves all by
itself. And you, there, sitting at home, far away from the mystery rug, well
you see the answer already because you are not here, beside the rug, being seduced
by the romance of the notion of a rug that moves all by itself.
You can see that the rug
does not have a firm grip on the carpet beneath it and, every time somebody
walks over it or stands on it to tend the fire, their feet cause the rug to
move ever so slightly and ever so discreetly with the cumulative effect that
the rug appears to drift around all by itself.
And that’s the answer. That’s
the solution. Nothing to it.
So what are we doing here, Ken?
Why are you writing and, more to the point, why am I reading about you and your
stupid slippy rug? Are you that hard-up for something to write about on this
wet Sunday morning?
No, I’m not that hard up. I’m
writing it on account of the ghosts. I don’t believe in ghosts. They aren’t real.
Except they are… sort of.
Although I don’t believe in
them, I love the idea of them. I include them in my writing all the time. Ghosts
and ghost stories are a wonderful vehicle for conveying regret and absence and
justice and, yes, they’re handy in inducing a shiver or two as well.
And, in this one particular
way, they do really exist.
For a time, the ghost rug
existed. It existed in my head and it existed because I allowed it to exist because
it was a fun thing to toy with for a while. The rug was moving by itself, it was
a ghost that was doing it. I never believed that for a single second,
obviously, but I allowed my mind to play with it as an idea and, in doing that,
I made it real.
Ghosts can exist, even when
we don’t believe in them. They exist in our heads and in our hearts and our
memories. And the things that live in there can sometimes be as real as the
nose on our face or even the moving rug on our living room floor.
Ghosts don’t roam the
churchyard or hide upstairs in the spare room closet. They reside in our minds,
if we let them, and sometimes they can be real as anything else that our five
senses let in there. If that’s how we want them to be.
There is no such thing as
ghosts, not in this world.
But, in our heads…
No comments:
Post a Comment