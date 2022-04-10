Jerry, Kris, and Me

Jerry King passed away this week. We bid him adieu yesterday. Jerry was a friend of mine and I wanted to try to write a few simple words about him today.
So, here goes…
When Patricia and I landed in Castlebar, back in 1997, we knew
hardly anybody but ourselves. As time passed, we tended to each seek out some
things we knew and find some welcome there. For Patricia, one of these was
Castlebar Tennis Club. She peered in the gate at Pavilion Road and was warmly
welcomed in by Anne Garavan, marking the start of many years of playing and
many great friendships, which continue right up to today.
For me it was the library. Wherever I lived in my life, I
had always found solace and shelter in the local library. From my first of many
excursions, as a boy, into Sligo Library, to the grand reading room of
Melbourne City Library, from Chelsea, Twickenham, and Kensington right here to
Castlebar, where I stuck my nose in the door, found a welcome, and never looked
back.
Jerry King was a key part of Castlebar Library, and he made
me feel welcome there from the first time I set foot inside. I probably first
met him when I was checking out a couple of books and, while doing it, he
expressed an interest in what I was going to read. This initial contact soon
grew into long discussions about books and reading and developed to a place where
Jerry would sometimes even lead me through the bookshelves to find a volume that
he guessed I might like. He was never wrong.
Jerry didn’t just check out books in the library though, he
lived and breathed the place and his innovations there became things which continue
to shape my experience of living here in Castlebar. He organised a wildly
impressive series of writers to come for evenings where they would read and
talk to an audience. These were tremendously successful and I have great
memories of many of the writers who came. The excitement of having Frank
McCourt, hot off his success with Angela’s Ashes. The impressive spectacle of Joseph
O’Connor, decked out in one of his best suits, expanding on his ‘Star
of the Sea.’ But, for me, the night to end all nights was to be allowed to sit
in the quiet company of the Master himself, John McGahren, as he quietly read
from his work and modestly deflected questions about the TV adaptation of
Amongst Women, advising the audience that he had never seen it.
Jerry was a master of table quizzes. I loved his quizzes,
particularly the music rounds. Our tastes seemed so in tune that I always seemed
to do well with those questions. Our LP stacks must have looked quite similar
to each other’s.
Jerry started a monthly evening gathering in the library of people who liked poetry and I went along, even though poetry often remains a bit of a mystery to me. The evenings turned out to be magical and memorable. It was amazing to see the elderly ladies who turned up, reciting entire works from memory, for that was how they were taught. The evenings encouraged us to look deeper into poetry to find something new to read out each month. One month, I remember, I brought a lyric from a Bob Dylan song, ‘The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll.’ I read it out and boldly claimed it was as much poetry as anything else we might read or hear. Jerry didn’t say too much but, the next month, he turned up with the lyrics to ‘Me and Bobby McGee’ by Kris Kristofferson. He cited my bringing of Dylan and said he felt encouraged by me to do this. Then, remarkably and unforgettably, he sang the entire song to the assembled group. There we were, Jerry, Kris, and me, bound in a small moment. The singing of that song, at that moment, seemed to tie a lot of things together: Library, Music, Quizzes, Poetry, Friendship and Life. It was a moment I will not forget.
The poetry evenings came and went after a few years, though I
do believe the lasting and excellent Book Club, which came after, owed quite a
lot to it. I saw Jerry regularly in various places. At friends’ houses, the
Tennis Club, behind the desk in the library, although his duties often kept him
in higher office as the years progressed. It was always a delight to see his
smiling face and to be unfailingly heartened and challenged in equal measure
by whatever was the order of his day.
June 24th, 2018, was a Sunday night and, around ten
in the evening, I decided to take a walk around the town as I often did. That
evening I detoured up towards the TF Royal Theatre because I wanted to see the
crowd come out and get a feel for how the evening had gone. Kris Kristofferson
was in our little town, playing a concert. Although I didn’t go, I felt an urge
to be close to the place where he was playing. So I went up there for a look.
The concert had just let out. On the street outside I met
Jerry and Majella, who had been to see Kris. The same Kris who Jerry had sung
so brilliantly for poetry night, so many years before. There is no great point
to this story, except that I had rarely met two people who were so alive and so
happy to be out and about and in each other’s company. We chatted about how
great the concert had been and I regretted not taking the opportunity to go. I
hadn’t seen Jerry in a while, for some reason, and I found it completely
uplifting to meet both he and Majella on that warm evening. It’s hard to
explain but it’s true. Jerry, Kris, and me had enjoyed one more small
moment together.
I’m going to miss Jerry. I’ll miss seeing his smiling face
down on The Mall. I will miss being slipped a book I would never have found by myself.
I will miss knowing that the elusive tune in Question Five of the Table Quiz is
that final piano part from ‘Layla.’ The bit Scorsese used in ‘Goodfellas.’
Thanks for everything, Jerry. For all the books music,
smiles, songs, questions, and answers.
Travel well, mate.
