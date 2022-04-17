The Drumstick Squashie Affair

Easter Sunday morning, 2022. A time to celebrate whatever it is you choose to celebrate, be it resurrection, the awakening of nature, or sweeties and chocolate.
For today’s missive, if it’s all the same to you, I shall go
the ‘Sweeties and Chocolate’ route. Forgive me Mother Nature, forgive me Risen
Christ, you are both great too. This post will also be a kind of a
confessional, so we’re not entirely without Catholic input here.
The first thing to know is that I love sweeties and chocolate.
“Don’t worry, Ken,” I hear you cry, “practically everybody loves sweeties and
chocolate, you are not alone.” Yes, that’s exceedingly kind and I appreciate
the sentiment, even though I made it up myself, but it’s not that simple. You may
correctly assert that you love sweeties and chocolate and I will not doubt you
nor cast aspersions on your high regard for said confections. Just be assured
of one thing, gentle reader, however much you love ‘em, I love ‘em more.
One effect of my great love of all things sugary is that it
is awfully hard to keep anything sweet in the house. As the evening draws in
and some late-night telly beckons, I will seek out and find whatever sweets may be hidden and I will eat them. Nothing is safe. If this sounds like concerning behaviour,
yes, good, be concerned, be very concerned. A little for my health, a lot for
my waistline, but primarily because, if you have sweeties in the house, I am
coming for them. I am the Liam Neeson of snuffling out sweets, I have a unique set of
talents. I will find them and I will kill them.
In recent years, it’s my younger son, Sam, who has suffered
most from my sweetie-purloining ways. When it became clear that Sam had a
rather serious nut allergy, he could no longer get the customary Cadbury
selection box as part of his Christmas morning haul. So Patricia started to
create his own custom-made selection box in a shoe box wrapped in festive paper.
There were all kinds of goodies in there and it turned out to be a vastly
superior pressie to a silly old shop-bought selection box. It’s nice to have
a little win sometimes.
But Sam was, and is, a slow consumer of sweets and chocolate,
unlike his dear old dad. A square of chocolate here, a single jelly there… the darned
selection box lasted for ever. And on those arid evenings when there wasn’t a sugary
thing in the house, the selection shoe box called from Sam’s room like a tawny
siren on the jagged rocks. “Come to meeee, Kenneth, come to meeeee.” But I
couldn’t, I just couldn’t. This was the lad’s Christmas pressie and, yes, it
was now March and he was hundreds of miles away in college and he didn’t want
what was left in there anyway… but I couldn’t and I didn’t.
There came a time, and it took a bloody long time to come,
when there was very little left in the box and the box was de-commissioned and
the remaining product put out to sit on Sam’s desk. In truth, there was only
one thing left in the box. A pack of Drumstick Squashies.
Drumstick Squashies are among the least desirable of all the
sweets. Doubtless included in the shoe box as a reference to Sam’s percussive
talent, rather than as a genuine treat. They are the last thing from the Christmas
box, they lie on Sam’s desk unwanted and unloved. Late at night, I go into the
room and stare at the pink packet. No, I can’t open them. I can’t.
Every story needs a crisis and the crunch came here when Sam
arrived home for a nice weekend and then went back again. All good, you might
think. No, far from it. Sam had opened the packet of Drumstick Squashies and
had one or two and left them there. Now the packet was open, Drumstick Squashies
spilling out alluringly onto the desk.
I’ll have one. Nobody will know. I had one. It was horrible.
So I had another. And another. That was enough. Stop now. Stop.
I pushed the empty packet down the bottom of the bin. Guilty
but sugared-up.
At the next supermarket shop, I bought a replacement packet
of Drumstick Squashies and left them on the desk. One evening, quite late, as I
was standing at the desk, I realised that this was no good, no good at all.
This new packet of Drumstick Squashies were sealed shut. The previous pack had
been opened. I opened the pack. Since Sam had eaten a few of the previous pack, for
complete authenticity, I would do the same. Just one or two, to complete the
effect.
I pushed the empty packet down the bottom of the bin.
I hate Drumstick Squashies. They aren’t detestable or anything
like that. They’re just a bit… joyless. Of all the sweets in the world, they
are not even in the top hundred. Not even close. But I am in a cycle now. I buy
a pack to replace the pack I ate. Suddenly there is nothing else in the house
with sugar in it. I eat a few. I eat them all. I buy a new pack.
There is a new pack on Sam’s desk as I write this. There is
an empty pack on mine. I inadvertently bought Rhubarb and Custard flavour instead
of the originals so that just wouldn’t do. They were truly horrible,
particularly the last few.
The writing of this post will be the end of this horrific
cycle. I will confess to my son, throw myself on his mercy, beg his forgiveness.
No more Drumstick Squashies. No more.
Happy Easter. I hope you get some chocolate.
One small thing. If you do, please don’t leave it lying around.
