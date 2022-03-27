Trail Blazer of the Bloody Obvious

I had a crafty Cadbury’s Crème Egg this week.
The trick with those wee lads is to not take too big a bite at
first. Take too big a bite at first and the thing is half gone and you’ve only
one good bite left, which is nowhere near enough. No. Take a little nibble off
the top first. You get all the taste without expending too much of the product.
That’s my tip for today. The rest of this post is filler.
No, wait, I’m kidding. It’s not filler, it’s top notch. Just
wait and see.
Although you would be hard pressed to know at this juncture,
this post is not really about Crème Eggs. In fact it’s about little discoveries
I’m constantly making as I progress through my lift.
Little things that astound and amaze me. Little things that make me feel so smart and intuitive for having spotted them. Little things that everybody else completely knew about all along.
This week’s ‘little thing’ was about the Cadbury’s Crème Egg
I inhaled earlier in the week. (No, I can’t take my own advice either). It’s a
realisation I came to. It’s just this: The inside of a Cadbury’s Crème Egg tastes
the same as the outside, it’s just a different texture. There, that’s it. I was
chuffed at my discovery, my own personal uncovering of the truth, and then I
realised that I’d just done it again. This is just obvious. Everybody knows this,
Ken. At least everybody who cares enough to have ever actively thought about
it. Which, frankly, reduced the initial number by quite a bit.
I get these little false epiphanies quite regularly. Like
the time I was listening to the song ‘Lovely Day’ by Bill Withers on the radio
one Saturday morning when, suddenly, out of nowhere, after listening to it on literally hundreds of occasions before, a blinding light dawned. The backing
singers… they are singing the words ‘Lovely Day.’ I was amazed, stunned. I had
always thought they were singing something like ‘Daad-ah-new, Daad-ah-new, Daad-ay-diddle
and a daad ah new….’ I mean, how wrong can a person be? I ran out to inform the
world but, guess what, the world already knew all about it.
Or there was ‘Jaws.’ One of my most favourite films in the
whole wide world, seen when it first came out and when I was twelve. What
years-of-age was I when I finally cottoned on to the fact that the white head
that scarily pops out of the hole in the boat was actually Ben Gardner, the seasoned
fisherman who had appeared in earlier dockside scenes? This particular case is especially notable because literally everybody who cared a whit knew this. Hell, in
the movie, they even say, “That’s Ben Gardner’s boat,” but I still had to
figure it out for myself, some years later, and be pleased at how observant I
was.
Of course, I understand that many of you will read this
(strike that, many of you won’t read this) and say to yourselves that you knew
none of these things nor cared one whit about them. That last bit is the key. I
cared about these things. Chocolate and Movies and Music are three of my big
obsessions. Your thing might be Sports or Crufts or, I don’t know, Antiques Roadshow
or something. Imagine something obvious in your favourite genre, something
everyone knew, and then imagine yours truly coming along and figuring it out
and being dead chuffed about it and telling everybody who would listen all
about it. That’s what I’m talking about.
Some of the things I figure out all by myself are actually surprisingly
good. Like how that King on St. Stephen’s Day did not, ‘last look out’ or how
the ‘Immaculate Conception’ is probably not what you think it is (go ahead,
look it up).
But mostly, as we know, I’m just a silly moo. Forgetting
things, getting things wrong, generally messing up.
Truth be told, I kind of like it.
It’s fun.
No comments:
Post a Comment