Two Nights with a Tenor

It takes a day or two to sink in. We’ve done it. We’re done. A tiny trace of sadness lurks around the garden door. I don’t have to be at a rehearsal, there are no lights and sound to arrange, I don’t have to find a couch.
We’ve done it.
We’re done.
And what a
week it’s been. All the prep, all the energy, culminating in two wonderful
nights with the warm, packed Linenhall audiences laughing and clapping us
along. It couldn’t have gone better in my eyes, and I know the cast feel the
same. The word of mouth from a home audience after a play is almost invariably
kind, this is a given, but you come to know when someone is being diplomatic
and thoughtful and when they really had an enjoyable time. The people at our
play had a good time, I can tell, and that makes me happy.
I love the
hour before the play goes on, particularly for the first time, as it did on
Wednesday evening. For me, it’s like a big ship getting ready to cast off from
a dock. There is a calm in the theatre, where everything is prepped and ready
to go. At front of house, the first audience members are trickling in, sorting
their tickets out at the box office, getting a pre-show glass of wine in the
coffee shop. Meanwhile, in the Green Room, the energy is much higher. Lines are
run, trousers are stepped in and out of immodestly. Quiet corners are sought
and not found, to try to contemplate what is about to be done.
And me? I
have a slight and wonderful sense of my own redundancy. I’ll be in the Control
Room with Sean for the duration of the show, hitting the music cues and prodding Sean a little for the lighting cues (though he knows he’s got it all under
control). All that is to come. But for this moment, as the front lobby swells
to a full house, and the in-theatre staff sort out their priorities, and the
cast prepare and prepare, I have nothing much to do but smile. I sit on the
couch that is the central part of the set, try for an unsuccessful selfie, and
look out at the empty seats. I listen to a song on the American Songbook
pre-show playlist and hum along. At this very moment, I feel like the luckiest
son-of a gun in the whole wide world. What did I do to deserve all this?
Important, professional people, struggling to make sure they have learned every
line I wrote, an entire theatre at my disposal.
Lucky duck.
I check the
vacuum clearer once more, to make sure it will start up when required and then
I wander up to the balcony above the main foyer to look down on the people
below. I hear my name, someone is saying something about me, I hurry into the
Control Room in case I hear something I don’t want to.
The play
brings surprises as it runs. A supposed sure-fire gag doesn’t quite hit home,
while some presumed innocuous piece of business brings the house down. A music
cue stutters momentarily, causing near heart failure in the Control Room. Ronan
sings through the glitch effortlessly and, checking afterwards, many audience
members didn’t even note it.
The
audience know exactly when the play is over, which is always a good thing.
Standing ovation, (thank you), extra curtain calls for the cast. I run
from the control room and take the secret route to the Green Room so I can congratulate
the cast without meeting a single audience member along the way. I know this
theatre really well. It makes me feel a bit like the Phantom of the Opera
sometimes, dashing around the less travelled ways, causing mischief wherever
possible.
The cast
are happy. I’m happy. We go out and chat to the members of the audience who
want to wish us well and tell us how they enjoyed it. There is an extra buzz on
account of the fact that so many of us have not been in a theatre in over two
years. We see old friends and we catch up a little. It all adds to the specialness
of the evening. And the play, which is light and airy and not-too-deep, seems
pitched about right for this type of an evening. It ain’t Pinter, it ain’t
Mamet, but it did what it said on the tin. We’ll take that.
Once more,
may I thank Vivienne Lee, Donna Ruane, Ronan Egan, and Eamon Smith for giving
so much time and energy to the piece and for making it such an exceptionally
wonderful experience. Thanks to the Linenhall Arts Centre who made us welcome
and never said ‘no’ to anything we needed. A special word for Sean, who is a diamond
in the theatre. And my lovely family, Patricia, John, and Sam, all of whom came
and one of whom made a big round trip just to be here for it.
We’ve done
it.
We’re done.
But wait. Are
we really done? We have a show, it went over really well. Why not go someplace
else, do it again?
Why not do
that?
Hmmm…
Gwanyaboya! Have gun, will travel. You find the real worth of a play when you do. I directed Millar's A View from the Bridge for The Breffni Players, winning five festivals on our way to Athlone. That didn't stop a local telling me on the street one day that he had a great night. 'Never laughed as much'.
Cheers, John. I wouldn't have your energy for the road but it would be nice to see some far off local in floods of tears. :)
Ken - a play with a vacuumed cleaner would go down well at the Edinburgh Fringe - just sayin’ - we can offer one bedroom 😀 It sounds like a great play well done to cast and crew
Thanks MC... I could hoover the room too, to sweeten the deal. :) x
