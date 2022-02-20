Loving Rehearsals

I love these rehearsals we are currently in the middle of. End of.
But of
course, that can’t just be ‘end of’. That’s not a blog post, that’s a telegram.
In a little
over two week’s time, my newest play takes to the stage at The Linenhall Arts
Centre here in Castlebar. We’ve been through the wars with it a little bit. Deferred
by Omicron, cast brushed with the same virus. As a result, we’ve been living
with, and working on, the play for quite a bit longer than we normally would. There
have been breaks and hiatuses galore but still we sail on towards our goal – an
opening on March 9th.
And you
know this already, because it’s all there in the title, but I have loved the
entire process - every minute of it. The Linenhall Arts Centre have been a
dream to work with, as they always and ever have been. Help and encouragement
has never been found wanting and Sean in the theatre is a beacon of positivity
and technical input. While writing, many congratulations to Bernie on her
wonderful news x.
My ‘loving’
of the rehearsal process is at least a two-fold thing. Maybe more. But let’s do
two for starters.
Firstly, it’s
such a huge compliment to speculatively write a play for the most talented
people you know and then slip it in an envelope in their letterbox or Facebook-message
them the script in a lowercase-titled PDF. Let me break that sentence ‘cos it’s
getting unwieldly. It’s such a huge compliment to have them unanimously come back
at speed and say, “Yes, let’s do it.” There is an element of kindness in this,
for they are indeed kind people, but there is a warming vote of confidence too.
No matter how much they like me as a person, it’s far too much of an ask to go
up on a stage with a meritless piece, spending months learning and rehearsing,
all without reckonable reward, all for the sheer love of the game. So, there’s
an affirmation of friendship and support but there’s that other thing too. Just
maybe, the play is not so bad and maybe we’ll do okay.
Secondly…
well, it’s the process, isn’t it? The four actors who have committed to stand
up and give this little play in a fortnight’s time are all hugely experienced.
They have all spent more time treading the boards in front of audiences than… than…
I don’t know what. Not hot dinners, I’ve had an absolute shedload of hot
dinners. Let's just say they all know their stuff and that’s why this particular process of
rehearsal is so wonderfully rich. They don’t just turn up and do lines and move
around. They engage deeply with the characters and the reasons why they end up
doing what they do. As a result, the play morphs subtly over time. Parts
that don’t work slough away and new flesh grows on the barer bones (sounds
gross, doesn’t it?). I think everyone in rehearsal with a new play has to be
open to that. It is only when it is played-out in a room that one can start to
see how it should really be.
I love this
process. I find it tremendously exciting but also amazing funny and
nerve-wracking in almost equal measure.
I suppose, if you ask anyone, I am directing this play as well as having written it. But,
to my mind, I’m not really. We are a small collective and we work together with
a common aim of trying to do the very best darned thing that we can.
Sometimes,
when there is so much to do and such a long way to go, a person might wonder
why they didn’t just stay on the couch and watch the next boxset. But this is living.
This is our life. We have to step up and try to make something outside of our day’s
work and our evening dinner. If it works (and I’m pretty sure now that it will)
it will be a lovely glittering little moment to remember. If it doesn’t then we
are once again like Jack Nicholson in Cuckoo’s Nest when he tried, and failed,
to lift the shower block. We tried, dammit, at least we tried.
Thirdly. Yes, I figured there would be a third thing, and a fourth and a fifth but I’ll stop here. I’ll stop at three.
It’s the people, isn’t it? It’s just the wonderful
cast.
This is a
first for me. I never wrote a longish play with specific players in mind for
each of the four parts. I did it here and how blessed and lucky am I to have
the exact four actors agree to play the exact parts I intended for them. And I didn’t
write for them by accident. I love them, of course, and respect them, obviously,
but there’s a little calculation too. I want the very best I can possibly
get for my little play. I want to give it the best start in life. So, I
chose the best to write for. The best to ask to do it. And they said yes. Oh lucky me.
In order of
appearance, they are Vivienne Lee, Donna Ruane, Ronan Egan and Eamon Smith.
I have
known them all for years and have sat and loved Vivienne and Ronan in the numerous musical and
theatre productions they have excelled in. They are both consummate actors and the roles
I wrote for them reflect, at least to some extent, the things I have watched
them do so well up there on stage.
Donna and
Eamon and me have done many things together. I have written a total of seven short
plays for them for the Claremorris Fringe since its inception year (when we
won) and they have even persuaded me to get up on stage myself in four separate
productions. Never again though. As Dirty Harry used to say, “A man’s got to know
his limitations”. Donna and me have done more together than I can even recount, she had directed all my teens plays and made them infinitely better along the way.
And so, the
days fall away and showtime rolls into view. The little deal that we all made
together, quite a few months ago, will soon be consummated.
There remains
one key unknown element to the deal. Yes, my Castlebar and Mayo friends, it’s you. Will you come
out and see our little play? Share a laugh and a smile? For that is all we will
ask of you. We continue to live in strange times. In normal times I know you
would come, as you have come before, because you are brilliant and supportive. If
you can come this time too, despite all the oddity and the continuous learning
we are all doing about our new situation, well that would be just great.
It's not
about money or turning a profit. There is none of that in a little endeavour
like this. We just want to show you what we have been doing for these last few
months and hopefully bring you for a spin on this tiny carnival ride we have
built together.
Whatever
happens, it’s been a blast.
An absolute blast.
You can book tickets here: https://thelinenhall.ticketsolve.com/shows/873630326 or on 094 90 23733 during office hours.
2 comments:
Well done, Ken!
Sending you big Congrats from Clew Bay!
Thanks, Roberta
Post a Comment