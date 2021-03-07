What Would the Pussy Cat Do?

(As a
side note, the spelling in this post is about to become quite atrocious so bear
with me.)
This
particular memory cul-de-sac started a few day ago when I said something to
somebody that I had never said before. I said, “I’ll go out in the afternoon
unless I take a figeary and go out in the morning instead.”
Sorry.
What? Take a ‘what?’
This is
something my Mum used to say. It is yet another thing I had forgotten until it
randomly popped out of my mouth. It means something like ‘a notion’. I might
take a notion/I might take a figeary. It might be Irish. I haven’t got a clue.
Now, full
disclosure. I’ve editorialised a bit here. In my random blurted-out statement, I meant to
say ‘figeary’ but the expression I actually used was another one that my Mum
used. Another one that I had completely forgotten. In fact, it was this second one
that reminded me of that first one, if this makes any sense at all.
I actually said, “I’ll go out in the afternoon unless I get a feechy faw and go in the morning.” And this was an incorrect usage.
“Feechy
faw.”
As I said,
my spelling here is probably atrocious. Just let me off. Think about it, I meant to say ‘figeary’
and instead I said ‘feechy faw’. The spelling of these strange, dredged-up words
is a secondary consideration.
“What,” I
hear you cry, “is a Feechy Faw?”
Fair
Question.
Firstly,
it’s not ‘a’ Feechy Faw, it’s ‘the’ Feechy Faw and it means something
completely different to ‘Figeary’. The way Mum used it, it was like putting the
‘Kybosh’ on something, hexing it, making it somehow worse than it was before. A context sentence might be something like, "She put the Feechy Faw on the whole day out when she said it was going to rain."
Are
we good? Good. ‘Cos we’re only getting started.
This little
word-memory-thing sent me down a rabbit hole of the rhymes Mum used to say to use when
we were little. You know the type. The kind of thing you might do when bouncing a baby on a knee.
You are probably familiar with such gems as the riding of a cock horse to Banbury
Cross or going round and round the garden like a Teddy Bear. We had those… but
we had other ones too.
One of our
local ones involved having baby in the lap, held by both arms, and rowing back
and forth. “Row the boat to Ballymote, row the boat to Collooney.” Both these
places are little towns in my home county of Sligo so I guess this one hasn’t
travelled very far. Perhaps there are local variances.
But I
digress slightly. The point I wanted to make about the rhymes was how sweet and
lovely they seemed when they were being done to my little sister or, God help
me, to me. But now, when I look at them through the lens of the aforesaid fifty-seven-year-old
man, I can’t help but feel that some of them were a tiny bit strange.
Things that
absolutely seemed fine then, well, as the young folk say, they tend to hit a
little different now. Back in the day, if I were a bold boy, and this was not
unheard of, my loving Mum would sometimes call me an ‘Antichrist’. That
doesn’t seem to play too well when I type it now, but it was fine at the time.
It felt gentle. Go figure.
But those
rhymes…
Clap
hands, Clap hands
For
Daddy to Come
With
Sweets in His Pocket
For Baby
Alone…
…and
none for Dirty Kenneth.
I know, I
know. It sounds like there should be an investigation or something, but I
promise you it was all as gentle and loving as can be. It just doesn’t type up
all that well.
It’s this
last one, though. Now that’s it’s popped unbidden back into my head, on the
back of all those Figearys and Feechy Faws, I just can’t seem to
shake it off. It never troubled me back in the day but, man, it’s freakin’ me
out a bit now.
Here goes…
Kenneth
Armstrong
He’s No
Good
Chop Him
Up for Firewood.
If He
Doesn’t Do for That
Give Him
to the Pussy Cat.
I tend to
recite this in my head as a staccato declamation. A little like something the
good village folk would chant to you while they held hands in a ring as you
gently broiled inside The Wicker Man.
I can take
the ‘chopping me up for firewood’ part. That doesn’t seem to faze me. It’s that
other part. Yes, that.
In our back
garden, we have some transient cats who often bide a while. One is all
sweetness and light, a little paw raised to the window as if to say, ‘might I
possibly come in for a little while, partake of a little milk perhaps?’ But
there’s this other one one who hangs out under the trampoline and he’s quite a
different proposition. He looks at me, safe behind my bedroom window, and his
glare seems to say, “If you were a bird, mate, I’d get you under my paw and
you’d just see what I’d do to you.”
As my mind repeats my childhood nursery rhyme, it’s not the chopping up that haunts my dreams. No. Here I am, fifty-seven years old, wondering why on earth my dear departed Mother would give me to the Pussy Cat.
And, if she
did, what on earth would the Pussy Cat do with me?
