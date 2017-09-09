Continuing my nasty little habit of trying to write song lyrics from interesting and eye catching tweets.
This evening the lovely @loreleiking said she had a 'Planet of the Apes thing going on'...
Well, I had to give that a go, didn't I?
Planet of the Apes Thing Goin' On
Sometimes I shout at monuments
God damn you all to hell!
Then I shout it at the populace
And at dogs and cats as well.
There’s no need to be all worried
No need for dance or song
It’s just the same old trouble
I've got a Planet of the Apes thing goin' on
Sometimes I get my hopes up
Think I’m finished being alone
And I shout it on the pavement
Oh my God. I'm back. I'm home!
No need to call the coppers
Or run hither and yon.
There’s no need to get excited.
I've got a Planet of the Apes thing goin' on
Sometimes I just get touchy
Like there’s no real escape
Then I shout at random people
Take your stinking paws off me, you damned dirty ape!
There’s no need to seek psychiatric help
No need for Doctor John
It’s just me doin’ my Charlton Heston
I've got a Planet of the Apes thing goin' on
