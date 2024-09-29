Re-hearsal

I am often at my happiest when I’m rehearsing. Not before a rehearsal starts or, indeed after it finishes. But during, yes. I get lost in the challenge and the process and, when I look back on a session, I can see that I threw off some of my natural and evolved inhibitions and pranced around a lot, trying to sort things out. The process takes me out of myself and my daily concerns such that nothing else matters except that the scene plays, that the actors are fulfilled, and that hardly a stray word or action remains in place.
We’re deep
in the rehearsal process right now and the honeymoon time is very nearly over.
For me, the ‘honeymoon time’ is the brief period where the shows seem quite a
long way off and there still seems to be time to get everything done. This, of
course, is an illusion. There is never enough time to get everything done and
the shows are always right around the corner. As time progresses, far too
quickly, the illusion withers and fades. We have a bit more than two weeks left
until we hit the stage with three of my plays. We have to get our lines off,
know where we’re moving to and from, find some props, source some music, sell some
tickets (God, help us) and make ourselves at least partially happy that we won’t
make a holy show of ourselves on the night.
I am often
at my happiest at rehearsals, but I am often at my most stressed too.
I remember
writing about the previous rehearsal period, which was a few years ago now, and
my friend Jim reminding me that I’m a very lucky son-of-a-gun to get to do all this.
To see my scribbles learned and sweated-over and acted-out for the benefit of an
audience with a pulse. I need reminding of this periodically, as my blood-pressure
rises. I am indeed lucky. Blessed, one might say. The dedication and patience
of the cast members never fails to amaze me. I am a bit of a pain in the ass
when directing (as I am this time, with one of the three plays) but the guys tolerate my
constant interruptions and general goofing about in a way that is quite beyond
understanding. As a person directing my own writing, I am constantly cutting out
words and even entire speeches. I always feel the writing should be able to
sway a little in order to suit the individual actors who are performing it. It’s
not a one-way street. They bend to meet the words, of course, but I don’t think
it’s any great harm if the words bend back to meet them too. Does that even make
sense? It does to me but it’s Sunday morning and I haven’t had my coffee yet.
On Thursday
17th and Friday 18th October we will be onstage at the
beloved Linenhall Arts Centre here in Castlebar. We will put on three plays by
yours truly. Dance Night, Conception Pregnancy and Bert, and Two for a Tenor.
It won’t be as long-winded as it might sound. One of the plays is short (but it’s
one of my favorites), one of the plays belts along like a goddamn steam train
and the last one has previously shown itself to be a bit funny and sweet, if maybe
a tad rude in places.
I am so overwhelmingly grateful to the inestimable Castlebar Musical and Drama Society for coming along and seizing these plays, even as they begin to wind themselves up for their next big musical extravaganza. As an unfailing attendee of all their shows, I am totally buzzed at this opportunity to work with such talented members of the cohort. I am equally indebted and, in no small measure, moved to have a number of key players from the original productions come back to reprise their roles. Donna, Vivienne, and Eamon, where would I be without you? An additional joy is the return of three of our treasured 'teen cast' people from the teen play years. Katie, Aoife and Charlie, what a joy to get to do theatre with you again as adults.
Are you in
Castlebar on those nights? If so, maybe you’d come down and see what we plan to
do. We may not challenge your higher intellect, nor solve the mysteries of the world,
but I think I can promise you a pocketful of laughs and, if we all play our
cards right, maybe a little tear too. And isn’t that what those mask guys who
represent theatre always do? Laugh a little, cry a little. That’s theatre,
innit? And we’ll be giving it a solid 'good go' in a few weeks’ time. So come and
see us if you can.
Tickets from: https://www.thelinenhall.com/whats-on/events/a-comedy-tonight
I have to
go and finish my prop list now. I have to find some music tracks and a believable
doorbell effect. I have to ask Ronan if I can borrow his nice free-standing coat
hanger again and figure out how to get Kevin’s couch transported into the theatre. I have
help with this, and I am very grateful for it, but my head still dances with all of the requirements and the possibilities and the fear and the fun.
This, for
me, is living. This, for me, is life.
Thank you
for letting me continue to play.
Is it a thing to tell a writer/director to break a leg?
