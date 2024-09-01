Not Feeling It

'Blogging.'
Is that what we still call this thing I do?
Or has the world turned sufficiently that now it’s just called 'typing something every week and sticking it up on the Internet.' Internet… is that even what we still call it? It’s all becoming a bit of a mystery.
All I know
is I’ve been doing this ‘blogging’ thing for longer than seems sensible or viable
or even useful.
I look back over
the website I post this stuff on. Posts date back to 2008 with no meaningful break
in between then and now. A quick bit of (unreliable) addition reveals that
there are now 852 posts. Average about 800 words per post and that’s, well,
quite a few words.
This isn’t
surprising. It’s in my nature to not give up on things. If I start something I
like to see it through. That becomes something of a problem when something doesn’t
present its own finish line, its own logical end. So, the likelihood is that I’ll
keep on doing this until the place I post to shuts down or until I die. I’ve
long ago reconciled myself to the fact that this rather futile exercise is for
my own benefit, much more than anybody else’s. That’s fine by me. Sometimes I
know that some kindly reader will find some use or entertainment in something I
put up here. That’s wonderful. An added bonus. Always welcome. But mostly, it’s
about me, how I’m happier in myself when I’ve set some words down and shared
them around.
A point,
Ken, is there a point to this week’s typing?
Not much of
a one. Just simply that I’m not really feeling it this past couple of weeks.
The only way I can get myself to sit and write this week’s ‘thing’ is to set
that very thought down. There is no other thought I feel ready or equipped to
deal with today.
Fear not,
Ken. (I’m going to talk to myself for a minute now. ‘First sign’ etc.) You’re
not going to stop writing these things, not in the immediate future anyway,
unless one of the aforementioned scenarios play themselves out. Stopping is not
really in your nature. So, if writing a thing this week, about how you have
nothing to write, gets you through to next week and a little more inspiration,
then so be it. Carry on to the end. Just come back fighting next week and stop
pissing around with this navel-gazing malarky.
Why am I
not feeling it, I hear you cry. Or rather I hear myself pretending to hear you
cry. It’s been one hell of a few weeks, in fairness. Things I don’t want to talk
about, at least not yet. Some of them potentially wonderful, some more of them
undoubtedly awful. None of them ready for discussion.
Perhaps it’s
as simple as that. A series of subjects are monopolising my mind and none of
them are ripe or suitable for this ‘thing,’ whatever it is.
I’ve
written posts like this before when I’ve gotten stuck. They help me got over
the roadblock. The muscle-memory of fingers on a keyboard moves my mind to
places and things I can write about. It will probably hatch something-or-other
by next week.
Meantime,
thanks for dropping by. Sorry that there’s not a good laugh or a silly idea of even
a vague memory for you to take away with you.
Maybe next
time, eh?
