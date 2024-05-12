The other morning, Patricia was heading out the door to work. We sometimes walk down together, as her office is on the way to mine. This morning, however, she was a few minutes ahead of me in the preparation stakes, so she was going on ahead.
As she was heading
out the door, I impulsively called after her to be polite and to learn loads and
we both shared a grin and that. Then she was off.
When the
boys were small and heading out to the car to be driven to school, usually by
me, Patricia would give them each a hug to send them on their way and she would leave
them with the same piece of advice every day.
“Be good,
be polite, learn loads and have fun.”
I’m not sure
where it came from, apart from being a sound set of advisories on which to
start any school day. It was always dispensed in a light-hearted, knowing, sort
of a way and, one senses, it was received in much the same manner. Now that the
guys are adults, the advice is still occasionally revived as they set off
back to where they live now or when Christmas is over, and it is time to say
farewell for a little while. It’s become a sort of a mantra, said with a shared
smile. A warm little ritual.
Memory begets
memory. It was only when I did my little resurrection of this parting advice
the other morning that it came to me that my own mother used to also have a
doorstep routine. Something she would invariably do as I was being packed off out
the door to school in the morning. It had quite slipped my mind. Indeed, parts
of it have still slipped my mind. But I’ll tell you what I recall and probably
misremember.
I remember
the ending really well. The part about the road. I’ll come to that. First there was the plastic holy
water font on the wall at the side of the front door. A souvenir of Knock
Shrine, it had a tiny, tiny, basin at the bottom of a representation of a
celebrated apparition and, in this little well, sat a tiny prismatic sponge which
had long dried up of any alleged supernatural liquid. Still, undaunted by such
details, I would reach up and dip my finger in and sketch a sign of the cross
around my frontage. This face-blessing made up the start of the doorstep incantation.
“’Name of the father, son, holy spirit…” said at breakneck speed so that it
came out like one long word.” I’m a bit hazy about the next bit. The idea was
that it was something I would say, with Mum’s encouragement, rather than
something she would say to me. As I type these words, those other words from
fifty-five years ago start to ease more into focus.
“Bless
me and save me and protect me, and make me a good boy, and make me better, and
mind me crossing the road.”
Yes, I
think that’s pretty much it.
It sounds rather
naïve now and hyper-religious but, as a family, we were neither of those
things. We were pretty worldly, in our own way, even though the rituals and
observances were still holding firm for at least another while. The doorstep ‘prayer,’
to my mind, was less of a religious declamation and more of a simple mechanism
to say, “You have a good day and mind yourself out there.”
Did my older
brothers and younger sisters get this ritual too? I imagine they did. I must
check in with them and see.
I wonder
how many households had such early morning interactions. If the only two families
I have ever been a part of both had one, then maybe it was quite a commonplace
thing. If so, I never really hear it mentioned.
If I
remember the effect correctly, it felt like been given a little bit of armour
against the day. School had its challenges, as a small person, and every little
helped. With our own kids, I would say it was less that and more a simple touch
of positive reinforcement. Confirmation that they were being seen and that
somebody wanted them to be the very best they can. If that’s the case, I’d say it
worked out pretty well for them.
As for me, well
the remnants of any religious inclination has long-evaporated, rather like the holy
water in the sponge in the door side font. But some vestige of memory lives on.
A dim impression of being sent out into the world armed with some care and some
regard, secure in the knowledge that I would be welcomed back in again when my
day was finally done.
Isn’t that
a little of what religion offers too?
No comments:
Post a Comment