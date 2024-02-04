Toothpaste Miracle

I ran out of toothpaste about two weeks ago.
The first tube ran out, squeezed all to hell and clearly empty. Then I found a second tube, almost used up. So I squeezed that one too until it was empty. Then I had two empty tubes. I went to the supermarket to buy stuff and bought everything I needed. Except one thing. I forgot the toothpaste. So, there I was, in baaad need of a tooth brush but with no toothpaste.
What to do?
I ran out
of toothpaste about two weeks ago.
Except I
didn’t.
Here’s what
happened.
I squeezed the
first empty tube a little harder. I gave it a little more commitment. And some
toothpaste came out. I brushed my teeth. The next day I did the same and the
next day too. When the first tube was clearly extinguished, I moved over to the
other empty tube and squeezed that with commitment too. Some toothpaste came
out. I carried on.
In the time
this has been happening, I have been to the shop again and I have bought a spanking new
tube of toothpaste. It’s sitting there, startlingly replete, on the glass
bathroom shelf. I’ll get to it, I’m sure.
When the second
tube of empty toothpaste was clearly dead, I revisited the first tube, just out
of curiosity. I took the end of the tube and folded it over, then folded it
again and again until the tube was folded almost right up to the spout. There
was toothpaste there. Quite a lot of toothpaste, in fact. After a few days,
there wasn’t any more, so I moved back to the other tube and did the same. Lots
of toothpaste for Ken. An embarrassment of toothpaste.
That’s
where I am now, still using the second empty tube. Maybe I’ll go back to the
other empty tube after I feel this one is finally played-out. Maybe I’ll brush
my teeth with the contents of these two tubes for the rest of my life.
It’s all up
in the air.
And, yes,
it’s a silly little story. It’s quite true but silly, nonetheless. But, even
worse, I can see a life lesson buried deep in the toothpaste droplets I harvest
every day. You don’t want to hear it, but you’re going to anyway. If you stick
around, that is.
I turned Sixty
last year. With that event came a subtle feeling, hardly identifiable but there,
nonetheless. A feeling that, in terms of new writing, the tank was now largely
empty. I was fine but creativity and originality were gone. I might rework some
of the stuff I’d done before, reshape it. I can still be a sort of a writer in
that way. But the tank itself was running on empty and no more new miles would
be driven.
For better or
worse, the toothpaste is telling me something different.
“Writing,”
the tubes of toothpaste are saying, “is a bit like a tube of toothpaste.” You may
think you’re empty and used-up and ready for whichever recycling bin is
appropriate. But that’s simply not true. There is good stuff still in there. Lots
of it. Top quality gear.
But there’s
the rub, as Hamlet used to say. This good stuff, this writing toothpaste, it
won’t come out all by itself. It won’t dribble out onto the page just as a
result of being stared at or worried over.
Nope.
You have to
squeeze.
You have to fold the end over again and again and again and keep the faith that there’s some good stuff in there still. Because there is. You’ve got to squeeze it out. Which is nothing new. You’ve always had to squeeze it out. It never-ever came out all by itself.
It’s just that, from now on, you're going to have to squeeze a little harder.
The good stuff comes out every week on here.
Long may it continue!
