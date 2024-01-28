The Litter Eases In

One morning last week, I was walking to work early. I glanced at a house as I was passing, and I saw something that made me smile broadly. It almost made me laugh out loud, there on the empty, frosty street.
“I must
write a little post about that,” I said and then promptly forgot about it.
Until I was
walking home from work on Friday evening, and I caught up to Patricia at the
pedestrian lights, also making her way home from work. As we walked up the street together, Patricia suddenly laughed out loud. We were passing the
same house that I had passed the week before. She had glanced into the same
window that I had glanced into, and she had expressed her delight.
What could
be inside of a living room window to bring such shared delight? Nothing
earth-shattering. Nothing of any great import, in the overall scheme of things.
Just a cat.
A few years ago, a young
family up the end of our street kept some cats around and didn’t worry too much
about things like mating and kittens. Although I’m not sure, I would guess that
a fair quantity of litters emerged and that those kittens were distributed throughout
the area via good will and word of mouth. The family have moved on now and somebody
else is in the house but the physical reminders of their stay are still an everyday part of life in our
neighbourhood. I guess some of those kittens didn’t get successfully distributed to accepting
and enthusiastic homes. I guess they simply stayed around the street, picking up
their scraps of kindnesses wherever they could and sheltering in whatever coal
bunker has its door left ajar on any given night.
The cats
are distinctive, primarily white but with black smudges in various
configurations around their bodies. I think this colouring is sometimes known
as ‘Two Tone.’ There are theories about how the black pigment forms in the
womb over time and the earlier born litters will be whiter and the later born will have
more black on them. The colour spreads from the spine which is why most two-tone cat’s
bellies are white. I don’t think this 'cooking in the womb' thing is entirely correct. I think it’s more a ‘Genetic
Soup’ thing going on but it’s still a nice thought – that the kittens are cooking
up their colourings while gestating gently in their Mum’s belly.
Of the litters
that emerged from the end of the street (I can’t prove any of this, of course)
there now remains four fully grown cats who inhabit our neighbourhood. I would
say they are each now about four or five years old and they may have all come
from the same litter or they may not. Regardless, they are all variations on
the aforementioned black and white Two-Tone model.
The first
is white with a fair measure of nicely placed black patches, including one over
one eye. She is called Puddy and, inasmuch as she is anyone’s, she is now our
cat. I have written about her fairly extensively in these pages over the past
few years. If you put ‘Cat’ in the search box on this page, you’ll find lots of
stuff. She sleeps in our hall most nights, in her cosy basket, where she has
food, water and litter tray to hand… sorry, paw. She stays over less in the
Summer nights. There are adventures to be had then and she will always be, in
her heart, an outdoor cat. In the evenings, she will often sits in an armchair and
watch telly with us. She seemed to quite enjoy the recent machinations of The
Traitors.
I call the
second cat Wiggy because he has a prominent black patch smack-bam on the top of
his head, which makes him look like a Marx Brothers character. But Wiggy is no
joke. He is a rough tough Alpha Male tomcat, lean and mean and eternally scowling
and slinking around. I’ve written a little about him too. Put his name in the
search box and he’ll come up.
The third
cat is called Snowy, but only by me. Entirely white, a ghost-cat, rarely seen.
She inhabits the street one up from ours and is clearly a sibling of some sort.
When glimpsed, she seems healthy and lithe, doing okay.
Then there
is the fourth cat. No name. Mostly white but with a little black around the head
area. Anecdotally more affectionate than the others, who are a bit wild and
stand-offish (though Patricia gets to stroke Puddy every day – I never have and
I know I never will). He lives up around a house we used to live in before we
got this one. Prowling the streets, carving out a survival strategy in the
great suburban outdoors.
This last
of the four cats is the reason why I smiled and why Patricia laughed as we
passed a house down the road – the house that we used to live in before we got
this one.
When we
looked in, we saw this fourth cat. He was cosied-up in a deep cushioned basket,
three feet from a warm stove. He was looking out at us and clearly contemplating
his next snooze.
It was funny,
sweet, and cheering because it clearly indicated one thing. The litter, fated
to live on the streets, were easing their way in, as cats always seem to do.
One into our house, now treasured and enjoyed there and now, some years later,
another sibling doing the exact same thing to our neighbours as Puddy did to
us. Smuggling his way into their hearts.
First the
window cill, then a box outside, then a nice shelter in the shed, then the
front hall, then the back hall and then, finally, the basket by the fire with
water and vittles to hand.
We smiled
because our neighbours are now being played just as we were played. They are
becoming parents to the stray cat. Their fate is sealed now, I reckon. The cat
is in.
But the
smiles are not a facetious, wait-and-see-what trouble-you’ll-have-from-now-on
kind of a smile. Not at all. The reasons for the smiles are twofold, I think. Firstly,
they say to our neighbours that this is a positive thing for them, that they
will have some fun with it.
And
secondly, our smiles are saying, well done, mostly white cat.
You made it.
Lovely writing, Ken.
Is Puddy's name from – "I tawt I taw a puddy tat! I did! I did taw a puddy tat!" spoken by a certain yellow canary of cartoon fame?
Hi Ken,like myself you've been lured to the feline world, it's easy to get dragged in, they're fascinating creatures, enigmatic and loving,each a unique personality,We have rescued a few and a domestic or two also,the eldest Stevie aged 10,taught the young to use litter trays, they're more clever than many credit, after all the ancient Egyptians worshipped them,so we're in good company,Hope all is good Ken
GH
