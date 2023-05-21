Say Something Funny

One of things Donna said to
me was that I should write something funny on the blog this week. “Write
something funny,” she said.
Donna has directed quite a
number of my plays, so she has this place in my head where stuff she suggests
has sometimes turned into plays and such. So, when she suggested I write
something funny, it stuck a bit. It’s still stuck.
Sitting here at my desk,
listening to Paul Simon’s new album, I’m a bit like Hooper near the end of
Jaws. He’s getting ready to go down in his steel cage to try to kill the shark,
and he’s got his diving mask in his hands.
“Ain’t got no spit,” he says.
I’m here in my blog cage, my
blog mask around my neck, and I ain’t got no spit either… I ain’t got no spit.
I used to be funnier, that’s
for sure. In company, back in the London Days, and even in my teens, I had a bit
of a reputation as a funny guy. Kind of sharp and kind of fast. I think it’s
still in there a bit, maybe not quite as sharp and quick-on-the-draw. I think
the thing is that I don’t end up in company too much these days. Plus, the people
who I do see know me really well. So they kind-of know my moves.
So, yeah, I can be funny… sometimes,
but I don’t seem to be able to summon it up as readily as I used to. I don’t
think it’s any reflection on my life or how I feel about it. Everything is
dandy and a good laugh is always welcome. I really think it’s just that I’m not
required to be funny so much these days. Perhaps that’s a good thing. Perhaps
it means I am more contented and less insecure in myself. Less inclined to
define myself by a joke or a gag.
Which is all very well but
it doesn’t help me at all with ‘being funny’ this morning, when the birds are
singing in the garden and the cat’s asleep in the hall and everything is pretty
all right with the world… except… except… I ain’t got no funny.
In my experience, when you
find yourself in a situation like this, it’s best to just tell a joke and go. Here’s
a ‘theatrical’ joke that I’ve told many times before, possibly even in the
pages of this blog somewhere. I harvested it from William Goldman’s novel ‘Marathon Man’
and it always makes me smile.
So.
This guy is offered a part
in a Broadway play. One night only. He’s never acted but has often said how
he’d like to give it a try. His friend puts him on to the gig.
“The guy who normally does the play is sick. You only have to say one line; ‘Hark, I hear a cannon’s roar,’
and then you’re done, straight on then straight off again.”
One line? He could do that,
sure. All day he runs the line, over and over, ‘‘Hark, I hear a cannon’s roar.’
‘Hark, I hear a cannon’s roar.’ He heads for the theatre nice and early. But his
taxi gets stuck in traffic and he arrives late, terribly late. They quickly
dress him in a soldier’s uniform and they push him out onto the stage.
“Remember the line, they say,
‘Hark, I hear a cannon’s roar.’”
The guy finds himself at the
centre of a stage, in front of an audience of hundreds of people. Expectant
faces all stare up at him.
“Remember the line, remember
the li- “
An enormous bang goes off on
the stage, right behind him. The guy jumps up in the air, turns, and shouts,
“What the Fuck was That?”
Thank you and good night.
Try the veal. Maybe I’ll be funny next time, even though you mightn't want me to
be.
Your guess is as good as
mine.
